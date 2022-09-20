Things have been building up for the Mason County girls’ golf team throughout the season.

On Tuesday when it mattered most, the Lady Royals put it all together.

Mason County won their first region title since 2012 with a team score of 346 and defeated the 8-team field by 19 strokes. In doing so, they clinched their birth into the first round of the state tournament.

The celebration was on as Lady Royals coach Jason Butler got a water cooler shower afterwards.

“Felt pretty good, especially on a day like today,” Butler said. “I can’t say enough about my kids in their commitment and dedication that they made after the completion of last year’s regional tournament. We knew we had everybody back. And I think the chemistry of our team and the bonding of our kids coming out here and playing on their own, starting from March really, their commitment and their dedication to the game of golf.”

They had a couple of personal bests in 18 holes on the day, starting with senior Macey Littleton who finished third with a two-over par 74. Morgan Parker with an 88 and Bentley Shepherd with a 91 also set personal bests on the day, the Lady Royals shooting their lowest score in a tournament this season by 15 strokes. Maura Hartman shot a 93, Sydney Ullery with a 94 as all five finished in the top 20 individually.

“They just went out and enjoyed themselves and played the game. They’ve been waiting for this for so long. I think it’s been 10 years. Macey, what a way to finish off her last day here at Laurel Oaks in her senior campaign. Bentley Shepherd is an eighth grader, last year was her first year. Morgan Parker has been with me since the beginning and to shoot personal bests today, those two along with Maura and Sydney, that bodes well for next year and gives our kids something to build upon,” Butler said.

With the Lady Royals winning comfortably, the closest race was for the individual title, Rowan County’s Athena Singh edging out Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy by two strokes. The two were the only ones under par on the day, Singh carding a four-under 68, Kennedy with a two-under 70.

Singh has played well throughout the year, including when she won the American Junior Golf Association’s Natural Resource Partners Bluegrass Junior Open by nine strokes in Ashland back in July. She’s won so much this year even she has trouble keeping up with how many victories.

“I’m not sure. There’s so many,” Singh said. “I won quite a few tournaments and it’s like one of my best years and I’ve improved my score a lot more.”

Singh birdied her final hole to increase her lead and win by two.

Kennedy and her Boyd County teammates also finished second with a 365, advancing to Winchester Country Club next week for the first round of the state tournament. Kennedy won the tournament her freshman year and has finished runner-up the past two years.

After Singh, Kennedy and Littleton, medalists were East Carter’s Emily Ledford (76), Greenup County’s Cambria Burke (77), reigning champ in Boyd County’s Kristen Ramey (80), Fleming County’s Sophia Sims (83) and Sadie Price (83).

Singh, Ledford, Burke, Sims and Price along with Ashland’s Laney Sorrell (84), West Carter’s Kenzie Kilgore (87), Rowan County’s Cadence Caskey (87), Greenup County’s Rachel Bush (88) and Montgomery County’s Peyton Patrick (91) all qualified for the first round of the state tournament individually as the next best 10 individuals outside of the top two teams got automatic berths.

Littleton will now be making her third straight state tournament appearance, but gets some company with her this year.

“That’s all I wanted. Obviously I still wanted to go by myself, but I wanted my team to go with me too. I have no words. I could cry right now, so proud of them and so proud of us,” Littleton said, who has helped recruit some of the girls to get them to come out and play.

“We came out here a lot this year and we worked. We didn’t just go out here and play nine holes. We came out here and we worked on the putting green and we hit drives and chipped and putted. We didn’t just come out here and count our score. We got better,” Littleton said.

The Lady Royals will head to the Winchester Country Club on Tuesday, facing the champion and runner-up from Regions 9-12, the top three teams then advancing to Bowling Green for the final two rounds of the state tournament. If the Lady Royals don’t finish in the top three, the next 10 best individuals will qualify individually.

“We’re going to get to that golf course between now and then. Go scope it out, play it and see. Winning and losing both are contagious and I think we’ve got a great feeling about ourselves right now,” Butler said. “As long as I’ve got those five kids, plus their two teammates that didn’t participate today with us, they trust each other. I say, you know what, let’s go play, let’s go tee it up and see what happens. Regardless of what happens from here, I am so proud of these kids, first time in 10 years that we’ve been able to win the regional tournament and to share with the boys. I think it’s the first time ever we’ve done that where the two have won it on the same year. I think it says a lot about the golf program at Mason County and the commitment of the kids to their teammates in the program. Golf is great here in Mason County right now.”

Fleming County finished seventh with a 423, following Sims and Price was Hanley High with a 117, Hynli McKinney a 140 and Presley Dowdy with a 140.

St. Patrick finished eighth with a 468. They were led by Allie Cascio (107), Alex Arn (109), Eva Gibbs (123), Alyssa Seip (129) and Makenzie Marley (140).

TEAM SCORES

1. Mason County — 346 (Macey Littleton 74, Morgan Parker 88, Bentley Shepherd 91, Maura Hartman 93, Sydney Ullery 94)

2. Boyd County — 365 (Morgan Kennedy 70, Kristen Ramey 80, Jossy Pack 103, Anna Tague 112)

3. Rowan County — 384 (Athena Singh 68, Cadence Caskey 87, Alana Kidd 109, Calie Baber 120, Kyndra Howard 123)

4. Montgomery County — 396 (Peyton Patrick 88, Kylie Brown 91, Macy Whaley 102, Delaney Wills 115, Jordyn Smith 116)

5. Ashland — 413 (Laney Sorrell 84, Tori Brown 95, Scarlet Adkins 116, Sophia Evas 118, Grier Campbell 128)

6. Lewis County — 416 (Laira Kennedy 94, Mikayla Kielman 101, Maddie Johnson 102, Peyton Riggs 119, Laura Horsley 122)

7. Fleming County — 423 (Sophia Sims 83, Sadie Price 83, Hanley High 117, Hynli McKinney 140, Presley Dowdy 140)

8. St. Patrick — 468 (Allie Cascio 107, Alex Arn 109, Eva Gibbs 123, Alyssa Seip 129, Makenzie Marley 140)

INDIVIDUALS

Emily Ledford, East Carter — 76, Cambria Burke, Greenup Co. — 77, Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter — 87, Rachel Bush, Greenup Co. — 88, Emily Maynard, Greenup Co. — 101, Kailey Prince, Lawrence Co. — 104, Blakely Monte, Russell — 108, Carolina Johnson, Morgan Co. — 108, Bristol Boggs, West Carter — 116, Kendall Queen, Russell — 123, Lexi Boggs, Raceland — 125, Amelia Clarke, Raceland — 128, Makenna Francis, Raceland — 133

INDIVIDUAL TOP 15

1. Athena Singh, Rowan Co. — 68**

2. Morgan Kennedy, Boyd Co. — 70

3. Macey Littleton, Mason Co. — 74

4. Emily Ledford, East Carter — 76**

5. Cambria Burke, Greenup Co. — 77**

6. Kristen Ramey, Boyd Co. — 80

7. Sophia Sims, Fleming Co. — 83**

7. Sadie Price, Fleming Co. — 83**

9. Laney Sorrell, Ashland — 84**

10. Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter — 87**

10. Cadence Caskey, Rowan Co. — 87**

12. Rachel Bush, Greenup Co. — 88**

12. Morgan Parker, Mason Co. — 88

12. Peyton Patrick, Montgomery Co. — 88**

15. Bentley Shepherd, Mason Co. — 91

15. Kylie Brown, Montgomery Co. — 91