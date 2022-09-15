FRANKFORT (3-1) AT BRACKEN COUNTY (3-0)

Bracken County is off to its best start since 2012 and will have their toughest test yet when Frankfort comes to Brooksville Friday night.

The Polar Bears enter 3-0 for the first time since 2012 when they started 4-0 and will take on a high-powered offense on Friday, the Panthers averaging 47.7 points per game through their first four, including an 81-point output against Doss last week in an 81-60 victory.

Bracken will hope to slow that attack down with their running game, pumping out 264 yards per game on the ground led by Dylan Teegarden with 404 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his first three games. Quarterback Chase Wilson has also been efficient in the run game with 221 yards, Daulton Tarter adding 114 yards and two touchdowns. They’ll need to stay ahead of the chains in this one, avoiding long down and distance situations as they’ve been unable to get the passing game going with just 25 yards in three contests on 18 attempts.

They’ll hope the rushing attack will help keep the Panthers off the field, Frankfort beating the opponent in a variety of ways, showing a balanced attack with 660 passing yards and 728 rushing yards. While the defense has allowed 34.2 points per game, they’ve also been opportunistic in forcing eight turnovers.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

MASON COUNTY (3-0) AT BOYD COUNTY (2-1)

The Royals are off to their best start since 2014 and will come into Friday night’s contest in Cannonsburg well rested off their bye.

It’s the fourth and final road/neutral game to start off the year for Mason County as the home turf project is complete and will be ready to roll out when they host Pendleton County next week. When they return off the bus Friday, it marks 502 round trip miles the Royals will have traveled to start the season going from Thomas More to Montgomery County to Tates Creek and finishing up at Boyd County.

They’ll be facing a Boyd County team not only hungry to avenge last season’s ugly 34-0 loss to the Royals, but coming in on a two-game winning streak including an impressive victory over a previously undefeated Greenup County team (3-0), 29-22.

Mason County is at this point thanks to its dynamic offense that displays a variety of weapons and a defense that allows less than 200 yards per game while forcing seven turnovers. Keshaun Thomas is growing at the quarterback position with each passing game, including a game-winning drive at Tates Creek in which he threw a touchdown pass to Carson Pugh in the final minute of the 24-21 victory. Thomas has cleared the 200-yard passing mark in his first three games while the run game is still trying to find its bearings, accounting for just 3.6 yards per carry so far. It’s a matchup Thomas and the passing game should be able to exploit, Boyd County allowing 225.7 yards per game through the air.

While Mason County’s run defense has been stout in allowing just 43 yards per game, they’re sure to get tested along the defensive front Friday night, the Lions averaging 224.2 yards per game on the ground on 6.3 yards per carry. Malichi Wheeler has been the driving force of that, rushing for 439 yards, Rhett Holbrook providing a duel-threat at quarterback, throwing for 593 yards and six touchdowns, rushing for 208 yards and four touchdowns.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

FLEMING COUNTY (2-2) AT EAST CARTER (4-0)

A play here or there and this could be a matchup of two 4-0 teams.

But Fleming County was on the wrong side of two one-point losses, one in a 34-33 loss to Greenup County to open up the season and then a 21-20 loss to Rowan County last week.

They’ll look to regroup as they hit the road to Grayson for the second time this season, playing at Kentucky Christian University in the season opener versus Greenup.

Looking at it on paper, it’s puzzling how the Panthers lost last week, outgaining the Vikings 270-104, but special teams and penalties told another story, the Panthers having two punts blocked, allowing a long kickoff return and committing 12 penalties for 155 yards and also allowing an interception return for a score.

The Panthers were able to move it through the air last week, Nate Ruark throwing for 239 yards and two scores as he’s currently second in 3A with 732 passing yards this season. His main target has been Landon Johnson, Johnson currently tied for third in 3A in receptions (18), third in yards (410), tied for first in receiving touchdowns (5) and third in receiving yards per game (102).

Fleming’s front seven was downright nasty last week, forcing the Vikings into negative-46 rushing yards and recording eight sacks. They’ll need that effort to translate over to this week, facing an East Carter team that runs for 269.2 yards per game on 7.1 yards per carry. Isaac Boggs has been a big reason for that, accounting for 766 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, leading 3A in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and second in rushing yards per game.

The state semifinalists and the feel good story from last season are showing no signs that last year was a fluke, East Carter undefeated and allowing just 8.2 points per game.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

LEWIS COUNTY (1-2) AT BATH COUNTY (1-2)

Lewis County heads to Owingsville off their bye week and hopes to get back on track after losing their last two. Bath County is in a similar situation, coming off a bye and a two-game losing streak as the two won their season openers.

After putting up 40 points in the opener against Morgan County, Lewis County hopes to get the offense back on track as they’ve been able to move the ball, but finishing drives has been the issue. Maybe a Bath County defense allowing 36.3 points per game and 356.3 yards per game will be the remedy.

Lewis will hope to get the passing game more efficient moving forward, completing just 40 percent of their passes, but when Ayden Cooper connects with his receivers, it has usually meant chunk yards, averaging 14.6 yards per completion. Trey Gerike and Jaxon Rister have been the beneficiaries of that, Gerike averaging 25 yards per catch, Rister 17.

This could also be a potentially big game for Austin Howard in the rushing attack, Howard coming in with 268 rush yards against a Bath defense that’s allowing 247.6 yards per game on the ground.

The Wildcats have also shown their deficiencies in their passing attack, completing just 12-of-46 passes so far this season.

They’ll look to impose their running game on the Lions, averaging 244.3 rushing yards per game led by Jordan Everman’s 338 rushing yards.

Bath County owns a six-game winning streak in the series, the Lions last win coming in 2014.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.