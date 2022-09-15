St. Augustine raffle winners revealed Officials with St. Augustine Church, Augusta, have released the results of the major raffle held during the Fall Festival.

THE AMISH COOK The children ran for the house the moment we got there. Uncle Vernon’s house was never boring. With twin boys in their 20s, our little boys never cease to be amazed over all their fishing and hunting gear and all big boys can do. Besides that, they have operated a fish farm since I was a little girl.

Getting older means saying goodbye to friends There are stubborn and unwelcome facts about getting older. The gray hairs that weren’t there the day before. The injuries from running or other sports that come easier and are harder to shake off than they were before.

Throwback Thursday Maysville native, Henry Bud Pogue Jr. in his playing days with Dartmouth. Mr. Pogue was a member of the 1942 Dartmouth team that played Stanford in the NCAA title game after they beat Kentucky. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Abduction allegations prompt traffic stop Several subjects claiming to be Romanians were traveling in cars stopped by Maysville and Aberdeen police Tuesday after reports of a possible kidnapping.

Orangeburg Lions Club hosting fall festival The Orangeburg Lions Club will host their Annual Fall Festival, Saturday, October 15, at the Orangeburg Lions Club, 8001 Day Pike, Maysville.

Steel City bound LST 325 is en route to Pittsburgh, Penn., passed Meldahl dam in Bracken County on Tuesday.