The Mason County boys and girls golf teams finished third at the Kentucky 2A state tournament at Owensboro Country Club on Monday.

The two qualified out of Section 6 to make it to Owensboro and both came back to Maysville with third place finishes.

The Royals shot a 313 at 25-over-par, 14 shots off first place Taylor County. Christian Academy-Louisville was second with a 309.

Grant Owens posted a top 10 finish with a 74, placing seventh.

The rest of the Royals were Trey Cracraft with a 79, Jake Feldhaus and Noah Gardner with 80’s and Quin Grooms with a 90. It was their first tournament played in 23 days.

Fleming County’s Adam Hargett qualified as an individual and tied for 13th with a 79.

Taylor County’s Luke Coyle defeated Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship in a playoff. The course played tough, the two in the 56-player field the only one’s to finish under par at 3-under.

The Lady Royals shot a 388, Franklin County in first with a 364, Marion County second with a 379.

Macey Littleton led Mason County with an 81, finishing fourth out of the 54-player field.

Rounding out the Lady Royals scoring was Morgan Parker with a 101, Bentley Shepherd with a 102, Maura Hartman a 104 and Sydney Ullery with a 108.

The girls’ tournament also had a playoff for the individual title, Estill County’s Maddie Jo Benton defeating Thomas Nelson’s Madison Borders, the two finishing their rounds at four-over-par.

Next up for Mason County in tournament play…the 12th Region tournament. The boys’ 12th Region tournament is Monday at Hidden Cove in Grayson, the girls’ 12th Region tournament on Tuesday at Laurel Oaks.

The top two teams from those respective tournaments will then qualify for the sub-state tournament the following week at Winchester Country Club.

TEAM SCORING

BOYS

1. Taylor County — 299 (+11)

2. CAL — 309 (+21)

3. Mason County — 313 (+25)

4. Allen County-Scottsville — 320 (+32)

t-5. Harrison County — 338 (+50)

t-5. McCreary Central — 338 (+50)

7. Trigg County — 341 (+53)

8. Pike County Central — 399 (+111)

GIRLS

1. Franklin County — 364 (+76)

2. Marion County — 379 (+91)

3. Mason County — 388 (+100)

4. Franklin-Simpson — 407 (+119)

5. Clay County — 409 (+121)

6. Union County — 435 (+147)

7. Bardstown — 526 (+238)