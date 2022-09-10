Mason County’s Paige Decker was the top Lady Royals finisher in eighth on Saturday at the Mason County Cross Country Invitational. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

While the course has changed a bit due to construction of the new Mason County Middle School, turnout in the Mason County Cross Country Invitational has not.

A total of 322 varsity runners took to the course Saturday morning, 125 girls, 197 boys as weather conditions made for a perfect morning.

Lexington Catholic took home the girls race, Conner the boys race in a loaded field.

Campbell County’s Olivia Holbrook won the girls’ race in 18:22, winning by nearly a minute while Conner’s Drew Moore won the boys’ race in 15:57.

Mason County’s girls who are usually at or near the top of their home invitational, were a little shorthanded with two of their top five runners out due to injuries in Layla Henderson and Jennifer Buttery.

They finished sixth, getting top 10 finishes from Paige Decker in eighth (20:35) and Elizabeth Lavinder in 10th (20:52).

The rest of the Lady Royal runners were Alexis Decker in 60th (24:31), Morgan Carpenter 68th (24:49) and Hadley Maher 80th (26:32).

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis also posted a strong finish, placing 25th in a time of 22:37 as the top 40 earned medals in the race.

Bracken County finished 13th led by Kailey Sharp in 43rd (23:48). Following Sharp was Jenna Colvin in 56th (24:16), McKinley Dietrich in 78th (26:29), Tori Yelton in 89th (27:32) and Rylee Haughey in 109th (31:07) to round out their top five.

St. Patrick’s Hadley Mellenkamp finished 108th in a time of 30:52.

In the boys’ race, Mason County finished 13th led by Deshawn Overly in 31st (18:11). He was followed by Peyton Ullery in 37th (18:21) as the two earned medals with top 40 finishes.

Rounding it out for the Royals was Elijah Reed 99th (20:23), Keenan Galloway 104th (20:28), Cole Wright 110th (20:46), Jackson Truesdell 112th (20:53) and Casey Magee 135th (21:34).

Augusta wasn’t too far behind in 16th, getting solid finishes from Bryant Curtis in 14th (17:31) and Grayson Miller in 16th (17:35) as the two took home medals. The rest of the Panthers were Noland Young 133rd (21:26), Nicholas Mains 147th (21:56), John Hamm 157th (22:49) and Braydon Appleman 197th (31:34).

Bracken County finished 26th, their top finisher Parker Mead in 138th (21:42). Carter Norris was 142nd (21:46), Peyton Dwenger 170th (24:05), Benito Golatzki 171st (24:07), Dallas Carl 175th (24:35) and Treyson Greene 195th (30:15).

St. Patrick’s Gabe Sammons finished 65th (19:08), Amari Myrick 179th (25:31).