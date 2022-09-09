When Jason Butler first took over the Mason County girls’ golf team in 2017, getting enough players to qualify as a team was a chore.

That’s quite a difference from years prior, when the Lady Royals were a mainstay atop the 8th Region, often finishing in the top two and making a trip to the state tournament in Bowling Green and even getting a state champion golfer when Sarah Fite accomplished the feat in 2016.

Over the the past few years, numbers are back up and after taking their lumps, the rebuild is over.

The Lady Royals look primed to get back to their level of play from six years ago and are a serious threat to win the 12th Region when they host the tournament September 20 at Laurel Oaks.

“Every year we talk about climbing the ladder and progression. After last year’s regional tournament, we knew the majority of them will be back, they wanted to devote their time and figure out how they can get better based off their experiences,” Butler said. “So we upped their tournament play and schedule and tougher competition tournament-wise. All those things have added to their success, but ultimately it falls on their shoulders and the time they’ve committed together as a group and you’re seeing that success from that.”

They’ve been posting improving scores throughout the season, including their lowest nine-hole match and tournament scores since Butler took over the team in 2017. They recently shot a 171 in a nine-hole match at Laurel Oaks and own the lowest tournament score in the region this season with a 361 at the St. Elizabeth tournament in northern Kentucky.

They’ve used their home course to their advantage, playing Laurel Oaks often in matches and have yet to lose a match there this season, including a 29-stroke victory over 12th Region contender Montgomery County on Tuesday with a 172, Macey Littleton with an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors.

Littleton is the lone senior on the team and has led not only on the scorecard throughout the season, but while on and off the course too.

“The majority of this falls on the leadership of our lone senior in Macey and how she assembled her teammates and her commitment has rubbed off on them,” Butler said. “I’m not sure what I’ll do without her and what she has done for the program. She’s committed herself to the game of golf and hopefully has a future there at the next level. It will be strange without her next year.”

While Littleton is the no doubt No. 1, they’re getting strong contributions up and down the board. The contributions are so dispersed, it’s hard to tell who the No. 2 golfer will be on any given day, or who the No. 5 golfer will be. Morgan Parker, Bentley Shepherd, Sydney Ullery and Maura Hartman have all been trading places all season. In golf, that’s a good thing.

“It’s a great problem to have. They’re kind of interchangeable and it also presents a competitive edge everyday. It leaves room for our kids to grow and want to get better everyday,” Butler said. “Parker, Shepherd, Hartman and Ullery have all shown great strides this season and over the last month are playing some of the best golf I’ve seen them play.”

Peaking at the right time. They have some big tournaments coming up. They’ll compete in the Kentucky 2A championships on Monday in Owensboro, entering the seven-team field with the second lowest qualifying score.

Following that comes the big one on the 20th, the 12th Region tournament.

“It would be a huge step for our program winning the region title. These girls have seen the boys’ success over the last few years and it’s put a drive into their success,” Butler said.

With the new postseason format the KHSAA installed this year, they need to finish in the top two of the region tournament to qualify and advance for the substate round at Winchester Country Club on September 27.

They’d then need to finish in the top three as a team with the top eight teams from Regions 9-12 competing in order to advance to Bowling Green for the state tournament. If not, the next 15 individuals would then qualify for the state tournament.

Whatever they do over the next two weeks, the season has been a big progression and a step in the right direction.