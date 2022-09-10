FLEMINGSBURG – Only fitting that a day a full moon settles in provides a wild football game.

That was the case Friday night in Flemingsburg.

Rowan County stopped a Fleming County two-point conversion with under a minute to play and escaped with a 21-20 victory.

The Vikings can point to special teams for the victory as they were unable to do much offensively, blocking two punts, returning a long kickoff to Panther territory, hitting a 28-yard field goal and then the two-point stop to win it.

“We had to be good in all three phases in the game. We were pretty good at two of them and then finally our offense kicked in and gave us a chance,” Vikings coach Kelly Ford said. “Special teams were immaculate tonight. Going into the game we felt like we could win that aspect of the game.”

Early on, it looked as if the Panthers were going to run away with things. Rowan did nothing offensively in the game’s first 24 minutes, extending their touchdown-less quarter streak to 10 as Fleming took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

An Austin Trent four-yard run got Fleming on the board in the first, Nate Ruark hitting Landon Johnson for a 77-yard strike and score in what has become a weekly occurrence to make it 14-0 on the first play from scrimmage in the second.

The Vikings had negative six total yards at the break, quarterback Zach Menard sacked seven times.

“Give credit to Coach Ford and his guys, but we felt like we should have won the ballgame. We felt like we didn’t finish some things that we needed to finish. At halftime we should have had a bigger lead than 14-0,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

But Homecoming night created a rather long halftime, 23 minutes as Panthers lineman Dylan DeAtley won Homecoming King with Emma Smalley Homecoming Queen.

Then Rowan regrouped. It started with a Braden Birchfield long kickoff return to open the second half and then two plays later Menard hit Louis Hayes for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Meanwhile the Panthers went backwards in the second half, mostly thanks to the yellow flag. Fleming had 12 penalties for 155 yards in the contest, often putting themselves in long down and distance situations.

“We’ve had some games where we had some aggressive style penalties. And those don’t bother you. I mean, people probably don’t like to hear that, but when you’re playing hard and kids are playing aggressive, that’s what you want them to do. In football you want kids to get after it. You can live with some aggressive penalties,” Spencer said. “The penalties that frustrate me are the penalties where you do silly things like the blocks in the back or roughing the passer. We made some of those tonight and it came back to haunt us.”

Another Fleming County miscue got the Vikings within two when Deshawn Watson intercepted a Ruark pass and returned it for a score on the first play of the fourth, Austin Trent with a textbook tackle to deny a two-point conversion and keeping the Panthers in front, 14-12 with 11:52 to play.

A blown coverage then gave the Vikings the lead, Menard hitting Hayes again, this time for 51 yards on third and seven to make it 18-14 Vikings, again unable to add the two. Hayes could have walked in, no one within 20 yards of him.

“Coach Whitehead made a great call on our fox play where we do the screen delay and it was wide open,” Ford said.

Rowan lived in Panthers territory for pretty much the entire second half, Weston Maxey giving the Vikings a 21-14 lead on a 28-yard field goal with 3:43 to play, thanks to the Vikings second blocked punt of the night that had them starting at the Panther 29. Four of the Vikings six second half possessions started on the Panthers side of the field.

The Vikings second interception of the night looked like it might have sealed things, but as they had done for most of the evening, Fleming remained stout on its defensive front, forcing the Vikings backwards and getting the ball back with 1:17 to play on the Vikings 39.

Two plays later, Ruark hit Johnson again, this one 17 yards out to make it 21-20 with 58 seconds remaining.

There was no doubt what the Panthers would do next.

“Even before we got the football back I told Coach Fritz to get a play in your head you want to run because we’re going to score and go for the win. It’s one of those things where you score and get it and everyone says it’s a wonderful call. Then if you don’t everyone asks why you didn’t kick it,” Spencer said. “We’re playing to win and we’re going to give our kids the opportunity to do that and that’s our mindset.”

But it came up short, Ruark rolling out and looking for Caleb Igo, but the Vikings intercepted the attempt to preserve the victory.

“Second half they come out and we blow a tackle on a kickoff return to give them a short field and they score. Then we give up a pick six and they score. Then we have this brain lapse on a on a pass play and give up wide open touchdown. Things that characteristically we haven’t done and things that you can’t do if you want to win big games. But give their guys credit for executing and winning, but we know who we are and what we are. And I think this is going to put a little chip on our kids shoulders to kind of prove that you know, we’re still a good football team,” Spencer said.

Somehow the Vikings found a way, finishing with negative 42 rushing yards on the evening. The Menard to Hayes connection accounted for Rowan’s 113 of their 146 passing yards on the evening.

“They had a great gameplan. They knew we were young in the backfield and everyone is attacking our run game. They’re making us force it and filling up the box. We made some adjustments at halftime, throw some quick stuff to try and lighten it up and a couple of them broke,” Ford said.

Ruark threw for 239 yards and two scores, both to Johnson who finished with six catches for 140 yards. Caleb Igo added six receptions for 53 yards, Austin Trent adding 36 yards on the ground on nine carries as the Panthers couldn’t find much room in the rushing department, finishing with 31 rushing yards.

The loss is the Panthers second by one-point this season, falling 34-33 to Greenup in the opener.

“We’re a couple points away from being 4-0, but we’re not. We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves because we’re 2-2. We know we’re still a good football team. We’ll put some things together and big things are going to happen and that’s our plan,” Spencer said.

East Carter comes next, the Panthers headed to Grayson next week to take on the 3A state semifinalists from a season ago who are off to a 4-0 start.

Rowan County hosts Greenup County next week. Both the Panthers and Vikings now sit at 2-2.

VIKINGS 21, PANTHERS 20

ROWAN COUNTY – 0-0-6-15 — 21

FLEMING COUNTY – 7-7-0-0 — 14

Scoring

1st Quarter

(FC) Trent 4-yard run (3:24) Sills kick

2nd Quarter

(FC) Ruark 77-yard pass to Johnson (11:49) Sills kick

3rd Quarter

(RC) Menard 41-yard pass to Hayes (10:55) Kick failed

4th Quarter

(RC) Watson 26-yard interception return (11:52) Pass failed

(RC) Menard 51-yard pass to Hayes (7:59) Run failed

(RC) Maxey 28-yard FG (3:43)

(FC) Ruark 17-yard pass to Johnson (:58) Pass failed

Stats

Passing Yards: Rowan 146 (Menard 11/21), Fleming 239 (Ruark 15/31)

Rushing Yards: Rowan -42 (Drake 5-23, Hayes 6-3, Hill 9-(minus) 19, Menard 10-(minus) 49), Fleming 31 (Trent 9-36, Igo 2-(minus) 2, Ruark 7-(minus) 3)

Receiving: Rowan (Hayes 5-113, Smith 1-17, Birchfield 1-9, Kappes 2-8, Lilley 1-2, Hill 1-(minus) 3), Fleming (Johnson 6-140, Igo 6-53, Morgan 1-37, Farrow 1-2)

Penalties: Rowan 7-60, Fleming 12-155

Turnovers: Rowan 2, Fleming 0

Records: Rowan County 2-2, Fleming County 2-2