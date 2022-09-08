Royals, Lions on bye

ROWAN COUNTY (1-2) AT FLEMING COUNTY (2-1), 7:30 P.M.

The Panthers host the border county rival Vikings for the first time since 2017 on Homecoming night.

The two are currently heading in different directions, Fleming coming in having won their last two, Rowan doing the opposite in their last two.

The Panthers have knocked off West Carter and Martin County, getting better efforts defensively, and still working on establishing some rhythm offensively. In the 21-14 victory over Martin County last week, a near two-hour weather delay stalled things for a bit, but the Panthers got a big contribution from Landon Johnson with 112 yards receiving, a touchdown and picked off a pass late in the fourth to seal it.

They ran for 160 yards, Austin Trent churning out 86 yards and a score, Caleb Igo with 66 and a score. It’s an area they should be able to exploit this week, Rowan allowing 209 yards per game on the ground so far this season.

Stopping the run hasn’t come easy yet for Fleming, the Cardinals were able to run it with success to keep them in striking distance, running for 291 yards as Dawson Mills rattled off 217. It’s the second time this season the Panthers have allowed a 200-yard rusher, Tyson Sammons of Greenup County doing so in Week 1.

As the Panthers look to shore up their rush defense, one name they won’t have to worry about anymore is Cole Wallace, the Vikings back who now plays at Morehead State, running for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings 47-26 victory in Morehead.

Rowan is still searching offensively however, failing to get in the end zone the last two weeks in losses to East Carter and Raceland. They’ve struggled to run it, amassing 292 yards at just 3.4 yards per carry in their first three. The Panthers secondary should get tested, Vikings Quarterback Zach Menard has been efficient in the passing game, throwing for 356 yards and completing 61 percent of his passes.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

BRACKEN COUNTY (2-0) AT TRIMBLE COUNTY, 7:30 P.M.

After getting off to their first 2-0 start since the 2012 season when they started 4-0, the Polar Bears will look to make it 3-0 with a victory at Trimble County Friday.

If common opponents are any indicator, Bracken should be in good shape. The Polar Bears knocked off Caverna 38-12 in a shortened game due to weather last week, playing just a few minutes into the third quarter.

Trimble meanwhile took a 24-20 loss to Caverna on August 26.

Friday’s contest will feature run-heavy offenses, the Polar Bears with 45 rushing attempts to 11 passes, the Raiders with 88 rushes to 25 passes in the pair’s first two games.

In the Polar Bears win over Caverna, they gashed the Colonels for 283 yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns. Dylan Teegarden had 193 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, Chase Wilson 64 on eight carries and a score. The Polar Bear defense has rose to the occasion in the two games so far, allowing just 125 yards per game.

Trimble got a confidence booster in a win over Switzerland County, Indiana last week after the season opening loss to Caverna.

The Polar Bears dominated last season’s meeting in Brooksville, a 42-0 Polar Bears victory, outgaining the Raiders 466-215.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

MASON COUNTY (3-0) BYE WEEK

The Royals get a week off after their first 3-0 start since 2014 with a 24-21 victory over Tates Creek last week.

They’ll return to action next week at Boyd County, the last of their four games to start the season on the road.

LEWIS COUNTY (1-2) BYE WEEK

The Lions are also on bye hoping to regroup after two straight losses. They’ll hope to get back in the win column next week when they play at Bath County, their third of three straight games on the road.