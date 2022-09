Ripley man recovering after bee attack RIPLEY, Ohio — During the spring and summer seasons, gardens and wildflowers belong to the bees.

Minor league win is one for the good guys Midway during the Major League Baseball owners’ lockout of its players, I promised myself that I was done.

The Naughty Lobstah is coming Join us Friday, September 16 from noon to 8 p.m., at 11 West Second Street in Maysville, for the most popular food truck in the midwest.

Throwback Thursday Maysville Bulldogs football banquet from the 1971-72 season. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lady Saints continue dominance in district play BROOKSVILLE — In a matchup of the last seven district champions, it was St. Patrick continuing its recent dominance of the 39th district.

Babz Bites: Pie Dough Crackers For many readers, fall means more structured mealssmo and organized refrigerator. My autumn couldn’t be more the opposite. It feels like everytime I get our fridge organized, new items appear. Produce and jars are shuffled into the back, misplaced on the shelves, or simply disappear into the abyss only to reappear weeks or dare I say months too late.

1944 Wald Park with POWs The venerable Wald Park here in Maysville has held many great events from baseball to tent revivals, but it was a unique place in our history during September of 1944.