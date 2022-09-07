The venerable Wald Park here in Maysville has held many great events from baseball to tent revivals, but it was a unique place in our history during September of 1944.

Wald Park was selected by the government to house German prisoners of war to harvest the crops of our local area. U.S. Corps of Engineers built a stockade inside of Wald Park that was used for the 250 German POWs that were under constant guard by 50 guards. The POWs stayed in tents and labored on the farms in different counties in the area. A wage scale of 40 cents an hour was paid by the farmers for the use of each prisoner. Mason County was guaranteed 100 POWs and Fleming County was allotted 70, with the rest working in other neighboring counties. The next time you drive by Wald Park, just remember back to 1944 and its part of World War II.

The answer to last week’s trivia was that Dr. Harry Denham played football and basketball for UK vs Xavier in the same calendar year. Mallory Denham, Keith Kirkland along with Tom Sims had the correct answer.

This week’s trivia question pertains to the Lewis County Lions. What former Lewis County quarterback attempted 55 passes vs Ashland Fairview?

Contact: [email protected]

This week’s picks: (Last week 16-4, 80%)

Montana State over Morehead State: The Eagles fly to Bozeman, Montana, but fly home with a loss.

UCF over Louisville: The Cards looked real bad versus Syracuse last week, they will play better this week, but not enough to beat the Knights.

Bowling Green over Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels played well for a half last week, but I take the Falcons by seven.

Cincinnati over Kennesaw State: The Bearcats are going to get better each week and they will score over 60 in this one.

Alabama over Texas: Two marquee teams and soon to be a regular SEC game, but I take the Tide by 14 in this one.

Arkansas over South Carolina: The Gamecocks are dangerous, but the Hogs are tough in Fayetteville.

Tennessee over Pittsburgh: I know the Panthers are the trendy pick at home, but I think the Vols will pull out a road win.

Arizona over Mississippi State: It is hard to pick a SEC team to lose to a Pac-12 team, but I take the Wildcats by a field goal.

Indiana over Idaho: The men from Bloomington pulled one out last week, but they win this one by 13.

Ohio State over Arkansas State: The Buckeyes are for real, and I am telling you they will score over 65 in this beatdown.

Florida over Kentucky: The Gators looked very efficient, and the ‘Cats will have trouble stopping the Gator QB, Richardson.

Wake Forest over Vanderbilt: The Dores are playing better than last season, but I take the Demon Deacons in this one.

Notre Dame over Marshall: The green of Irish will beat the green of the Thundering Herd by 18.

West Virginia over Kansas: The Mountaineers will air it out as they beat the Jayhawks by 15.

Syracuse over UConn: The Orangemen looked good versus Louisville last week and they will beat the Huskies by 17.

USC over Stanford: Games like this is why they pay Coach Riley big time money, he better win.

Oklahoma State over Arizona State: The Cowboys will feature the ground game to give the Sun Devils defense problems.

BYU over Baylor: My upset pick of the week as I pick the Bears to lose by a field goal.

Auburn over San Jose State: If the Tigers lose this one, then a moving van in we be in the coaches yard on Sunday morning.

Northwestern over Duke: The Academic bowl goes to the Wildcats as they beat the Blue Devils by a touchdown.