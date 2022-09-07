While they may have had a man advantage from the get-go and facing a team that has yet to win a game this season, Mason County didn’t want to take things lightly when they met crosstown rival St. Patrick.

The Royals opened with four goals in the game’s first 10 minutes and put things on cruise control from there with an 11-2 victory.

“We came at it just like we would any other opponent the first half. We didn’t change our game plan. We did do a different formation today than previous games, but something we’re probably going to work on for the rest of the season. So it’s always good to be able to change it up,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said.

Noah Gardner had three goals and two assists, Alex Wood notched two goals while eight different Royals entered the scoring column, including two getting their first ever varsity goals in Travis Keen and Brady Marshall.

“You never want to downplay any opponent no matter who it is and how many they have on the field. You’re going to come out like you’d play anybody else. And then judge it after that and make adjustments after you know the first 20 minutes or so. Second half we were able to rotate a lot of JV guys and they got a lot of minutes and a lot of experience that they need,” Forsythe said.

Colby Doyle, Kaedyn Gill, Braxton Malone and Andrew Shelton also notched goals for the Royals, improving to 2-4-2 on the season.

The Saints were able to take the game the distance, getting two goals from Juan Antonio Briseno in the first half, the first one to make it 4-1 off a nice left-footer from outside of the box and into the top right corner of the net, the other a penalty kick with 6:13 remaining in the first half, making things 7-2.

“I think they came out a little bit I wouldn’t say scared, but just kind of on their heels. They were giving a lot of space, a lot of respect to some decent Mason County players,” Coach Father Michael Black said. “Once some of them started settling in and once Juan Antonio got a goal in he settled into the game, Abby (Ignacio) settled into the game. The second half, I think, was a significant improvement from the first half.”

As they have for the majority of the season, the Saints were down to just 10 men to start the contest.

“All 10 of them played their hearts out. Hopefully, the injuries stay minimal,” Black said.

Mason County hosts Harrison County on Thursday in a 38th District Championship rematch from last season, one that ended 10-0 on the Royals home grass.

St. Patrick faces Calvary Christian on Thursday in the 10th Region All “A” Classic.

ROYALS 11, SAINTS 2

SAINT PATRICK — 2-0 — 2

MASON COUNTY — 9-2 — 11

Goals: (SP) — Briseno 2 (MC) — Gardner 3, Wood 2, Doyle, Shelton, Gill, Malone, Marshall, Keen

Records: Saint Patrick 0-5, Mason County 2-4-2