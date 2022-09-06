Mason County’s Neveah Wright and St. Patrick’s Makenna Roush battle for possession during Tuesday’s contest at the Intermediate School. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s girls soccer team had a nine-day layoff and wanted to tweak a few things after a 4-4 start to the season.

It started with a new formation and a 10-0 victory came with it as they downed St. Patrick on Tuesday.

Four different Lady Royals logged at least two goals apiece, Neveah Wright, a usual defender, scored three goals while usual starting keeper Kaelynn Henning also found the back of the net.

“We went back to the 4-3-3 but with some tweaks in it. They’re more familiar with that and by maneuvering just a little bit within the 4-3-3 I think that made a big difference tonight,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said. “There was a lot of good learning experiences as well, we don’t get a lot of those breakaway type situations with the keeper so that was good for a lot of them to get those chances. We were trying different roles in different positions tonight. We’re still finding our footing.”

They owned the possession game and while the Lady Saints offensive trap yielded 12 offsides calls, the Lady Royals put up 39 shots, 29 of them on net as they made Lillian Klee busy all contest.

Klee finished with 19 saves in the contest with numerous saves in one-on-one situations.

“She had a lot of one-on-one’s today. She stopped a lot more than she should have. She’s constantly wanting feedback to do better. That’s awesome. And she’s just going to continue to get insanely good. I tell you what, by the time she’s a senior, she’s going to be a top keeper in the state,” coach Father Michael Black said.

Sarah Payne broke the ice in the contest for her first of two goals 18 minutes into the game. She added another four minutes later as the goals started to pour in.

Kinzington Muse and Chloe Cracraft added two more before the half to make it 4-0 Lady Royals, Cracraft’s goal coming in the waning seconds of the half.

Cracraft, then Wright added two quickly, Muse with another and then Wright’s goal with 4:27 to play put the game to an end with a 10-0 mercy rule.

“Just need to keep playing together, playing for each other. We’re at times losing that gap in the middle, just pinching in and playing that middle on the defensive end of things. And then recognizing when to play it back and when to challenge,” Cottam said.

The Lady Royals, who now sit at 5-4, get back at it on Monday when they host Ripley (OH).

The Lady Saints dropped to 0-5-1 with the loss, the young team with nine freshman and sophomores combined learning the game as they go.

“I have four girls on this team that have never played soccer. I know two of them have never played a competitive sport in their life. And to see them out there hustling with kids their age who play regularly, push and shove and give it their all, I’m not one for moral victories, but it’s neat to see kids grow,” Black said.

St. Patrick returns to action Thursday when they play Calvary Christian in the 10th Region All “A” Classic.

LADY ROYALS 10, LADY SAINTS 0

SAINT PATRICK – 0-0 — 0

MASON COUNTY – 4-6 — 10

Match Stats

Goals: Mason – Wright 3, Muse 2, Payne 2, Cracraft 2, Henning

Shots (On Goal): St. Patrick 2 (2), Mason 38 (29)

Saves: St. Patrick 19 (Klee), Mason 2 (Abshire)

Corner Kicks: St. Patrick 0, Mason 6

Fouls: St. Patrick 0, Mason 5

Offsides: St. Patrick 0, Mason 12

Records: Saint Patrick 0-5-1, Mason County 5-4