CANNONSBURG — The long Labor Day weekend should be nice in Rhett and Trey Holbrook’s house. The brothers had quite a night for Boyd County as the Lions dominated Lewis County 42-6 Friday night in Cannonsburg.

Rhett, a sophomore quarterback, ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more including a one to his brother Trey. The senior wideout took a screen pass and stiff-armed a defender en route to a 61-yard touchdown as the Lions scored 21 unanswered points in a decisive second quarter.

“Rhett had a nice game. He made some nice plays under pressure. He really bailed us out of some bad plays. I thought our team played better in the second half after we had a good talk at halftime. A win is a win and I thought we got better tonight”, said Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson.

Lewis County got the game’s first turnover midway through the first when defensive lineman Don Oliver forced a fumble and recovered it at the Boyd County 34. The Lions (1-2) converted a huge fourth down play when Ayden Cooper found Austin Howard for fifteen yards to the Boyd 16. Then Boyd County, who recorded eight sacks in the game, stepped up and stopped the Lions drive on downs. The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie.

Veteran coach Gene Peterson was pleased with Lewis County’s opening quarter, “I felt like we had a good defensive plan in place. We held them scoreless in the opening quarter. I think their depth and strength gradually took a toll on our guys.”

Senior running back Malichi Wheeler was very effective in the Lions first scoring drive of 83 yards on eight plays following the Boyd defensive stop. He carried the ball five times for 73 yards during the drive. Dakota Thompson went in from four yards out for the game’s first score. Cole Thompson booted the extra point for a 7-0 Boyd County lead at the 10:34 mark of the second quarter.

Lewis County turned a near disaster into a first down when their punter Austin Howard bobbled a snap, but scrambled for 15 yards and a first down. Four Cooper completions sandwiched around two Boyd County sacks moved the ball to the Boyd County 25. Another Boyd County sack ended the Lions’ drive. Two plays later, Rhett Hobrook hit the aforementioned screen pass to Trey for a 61 yard touchdown. Thompson nailed the PAT for a 14-0 Boyd County lead.

Boyd County (2-1) then got a big special teams play from senior Jacob Meade who blocked Howard’s punt giving the ball to the Lions at the Lewis 13. Senior Blake Waulk scored up the middle on the next play from scrimmage. Thompson booted another PAT for a 21-0 halftime lead for the home team.

Ferguson was pleased that all three of his running backs ran well, “It was good for Wheeler, Thompson and Walk to all get carries. We like to spread out our carries. Our offensive line played really well throughout the game.”

Lewis County recovered two Boyd County fumbles to start the second half. The Boyd County defense was once again up to the challenge. Lewis County could not a produce a first down after the two turnovers.

Rhett Holbrook scrambled out of the pocket for a touchdown from 67 yards out at the 6:19 mark of the third quarter. Thompson added his fourth PAT of the night and the lead ballooned to 28-0.

The Lions then responded with a big play of their own. Cooper found Trey Gerike for a 64 yard touchdown pass in the middle of the field to cut the deficit to 28-6 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.

Rhett Holbrook went to the air for another quick Boyd score less than a minute later. This time senior Bryant Ali hauled in a 48 yard touchdown from the sophomore signal caller. Another Thompson PAT gave Boyd a 35-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

The final score of the night came at the 1:59 mark of the third quarter when Rhett Holbrook found a seam in the defense for a 38 yard TD run, his second of the half. Thompson’s sixth PAT made the score 42-6 which initiated the running clock rule. Each team had one possession in a scoreless fourth quarter.

Both coaches felt a key to the game was making Lewis County become one dimensional by stopping their running game.

“I have already prided myself in the run game. We have a lot of youth in our offensive line and are just now learning the principles of our run game. Plus we have to get stronger in the weight room. We have some good skill kids. Boyd County just took away our ability to run the football”, commented Peterson.

Ferguson was pleased with his defense, “It is hard to throw when you get pressure. We did a great job forcing them into passing downs. We did give up a few too many third down conversions. We have to get better in that area.”

Rhett Holbrook and Wheeler both went over the century mark in rushing yards for Boyd County. Holbrook was 5 of 14 for 208 yards through the air.

Cooper went 11 of 38 for 171 yards while being sacked eight times. Gerike had two catches for 82 yards.

Ferguson is looking forward to next week’s matchup with 3-0 Greenup County. “It is a local game for us. Our district has so many far away games we look forward to games like Greenup County. They are much improved and Zack Moore does a great job .They have a good quarterback in Tyson Sammons and his brother Mason is pretty good too.”

BOYD COUNTY 42, LEWIS COUNTY 6

LEWIS COUNTY — 0-0-6-0 — 6

BOYD COUNTY — 0-21-21-0 — 42

SECOND QUARTER

BC— Dakota Thompson 4 run (Cole Thompson kick), 10:34

BC— Trey Holbrook 61 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick) 6:47

BC— Blake Waulk 13 run (Thompson kick) 3:50

THIRD QUARTER

BC—Rhett Holbrook 67 run (Thompson kick) 6:19

LC— Trey Gerike 64 pass from Ayden Cooper (kick failed) 5:14

BC— Bryant Ali 48 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick) 4:39

BC— Rhett Holbrook 38 run (Thompson kick)

LC BC

First Downs 10 16

Rushes-Yards 23-8 34-303

Comp-Att-Int 11-38-0 5-14-0

Passing Yards 171 208

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3

Punts-Avg 5-34.6 1-33.0

Penalties-Yards 5-47 5-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Lewis County rushing: Howard 11-35, McGlone 1-0, Cooper 11-(-29)

Boyd County rushing: Wheeler 12-119, R. Holbrook 5-94. Waulk 11-50, Thompson 2-11, Brumfield 2-34, Butler 1-4.

Lewis County passing: Cooper 11 0f 38 for 171 yards.

Boyd County passing: R. Holbrook 7 of 14 for 208 yards.

Lewis County receiving: Gerike 2-82, Howard 2-21, McGlone 3-18, Rister 2-42, Puente 2-8.

Boyd County receiving: T. Holbrook 2-71, Ali 1-48, Thacker 1-12, Thornton 1-6.