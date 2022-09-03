Fleming County’s Caleb Igo runs downfield during the second quarter of Friday’s game with Martin County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

FLEMINGSBURG — Landon Johnson was 15 yards away from accomplishing a rare feat.

An interception late in the fourth quarter not only sealed a 21-14 Fleming County win over Martin County, but a return that got to the Cardinals 15 almost meant a third straight week with a touchdown on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Instead, Johnson was just happy to put up a win.

“Honestly wasn’t even thinking about it. I just know we got the ball and could end it right there,” Johnson said.

The Panthers did just enough to stop the confusing rushing attack the Cardinals deploy, hanging on for the touchdown victory that included an hour and 55 minute weather delay thanks to lightning.

“Maybe not for these guys, but we’ve been through this before. I believe it was Harrison County in 2014. Game didn’t end until like 1:30 in the morning. It was us and like three mommies sitting in the stands at the end of the game,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “Always have some sort of adversity that’s going to get thrown at you and you just have to adjust to it. Proud of the kids and their fight.”

After securing the momentum early on a Nate Ruark 59-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to make it 7-0, Mother Nature called and put the game in a delay with 1:34 to play in the first.

The Cardinals would respond out of the lengthy delay with a eight play, 73-yard drive that ended with a Dawson Mills 15-yard touchdown run. Mills would cause problems all evening, finishing with 197 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. The problem was the Cardinals offense put him in spots to where the Panthers defense couldn’t see him in the backfield with all the misdirection.

“It’s an odd offense and one that you don’t see very often. It’s hard to tell, but they spread you out so far,” Spencer said. “Their lines split, most teams we play, you’re gonna have two to three foot line splits. They got six-foot splits, seven-foot splits. So you’re spread out a mile, you look over and you’re used to having your defensive tackle at arm’s reach. You look over and he’s nine feet away from me. It just opens up lanes. And if one guy makes misses a tackle, it’s a big play.”

But a response came before the half, Austin Trent bowling balling his way into the endzone on a five-yard run to make it 14-7 going into halftime.

The Cardinals had a chance to tie it up in the waning seconds before the half came to a close, but were stopped on the Panthers two-yard line on the last play from scrimmage.

“We didn’t flinch. Whenever they scored, we didn’t panic and we didn’t let it snowball on us. We didn’t flinch. We just drove right back down and scored and that kept the momentum on our side,” Spencer said.

Officials didn’t want the game to linger on any longer with just a five-minute halftime.

The third quarter was played primarily in-between the 30’s both teams unable to finish off drives.

The Panthers made it a two score game early in the fourth when Caleb Igo got into the end zone on fourth and goal from a yard out, making it 21-7 with 9:02 to play.

The score was set up by a Ruark to Johnson connection again, this one for 34 yards to the Cardinals one.

Looking to close the contest out, Martin County wasn’t having it, trying to get their money’s worth and then some for their two and a half hour bus ride, converting on a fourth and 11 for a 54-yard touchdown run from Mills with 7:10 to play, making it 21-14.

A Panther drive stalled out at the Cardinals 25, Martin County getting one last shot to go tie it up.

But it was short lived after Johnson’s interception, getting the Panthers to 2-1 on the season.

“I thought he was going to score three straight weeks on defense. Landon’s that special kind of kid. It’s fun and we enjoy having that kind of an athlete make plays any time you need it,” Spencer said.

Johnson would finish with four catches for 112 yards, the touchdown grab and an interception.

Trent led the Panthers rushing attack that churned out 159 yards, rushing 16 times for 85 yards. Igo added 66 yards on eight carries while Ruark threw for 139 yards, a score and an interception.

The Cardinals rattled off 280 yards rushing in their run heavy offense, completing just one pass on six attempts for seven yards. The loss dropped them to 1-2.

Fleming returns to action next week when they host Rowan County.

“These guys have never played Rowan County at home, believe it or not. We play them every year, but these guys haven’t had the chance to play them at home because of COVID cancellations or this or that. So we’re excited about it. We know there’s gonna be a lot of talk. You know that’s the way it is when we play Rowan County in any sport. We’re excited to have them here on our field and hopefully get a win,” Spencer said.

PANTHERS 21, CARDINALS 14

MARTIN COUNTY – 0-7-0-7 — 14

FLEMING COUNTY – 7-7-0-7 — 21

Scoring

1st Quarter

(FC) Ruark 59-yard pass to Johnson (4:21) Sills kick

2nd Quarter

(MC) Mills 15-yard run (6:30) PAT good

(FC) Trent 5-yard run (4:38) Sills kick

4th Quarter

(FC) Igo 1-yard run (9:02) Sills kick

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Martin 7 (Jude 1/6), Fleming 139 (Ruark 8/16)

Rushing Yards: Martin 280 (Mills 27-197, Miller 8-36, Messer 6-34, Smith 2-8, Rufus 1-5, Phillips 2-3, Jude 1-(minus) 3), Fleming 159 (Trent 16-85, Igo 8-66, Ruark 5-8)

Receiving: Martin (Mills 1-7), Fleming (Johnson 4-112, Igo 2-14, Frye 2-13)

Penalties: Martin 4-35, Fleming 5-38

Turnovers: Martin 1, Fleming 1

Records: Martin County 1-2, Fleming County 2-1