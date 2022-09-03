LEXINGTON – After relinquishing a 17-7 lead and needing a touchdown with 3:27 left in the game, it was still business as usual on the Mason County Royals’ sideline.

There wasn’t any panic from the team, or its coaching staff.

“We knew we had to go score,” junior quarterback Keshaun Thomas said. “We don’t want to be greedy, we want to take what the defense gives us and we did that. We kept our heads down and we kept grinding.”

That poise showed on the field as well as Thomas connected with Carson Pugh for a six-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left in the game to secure a 24-21 win for the Royals over Tates Creek on Friday night.

“We knew that we could score and win the game,” Mason County head coach Joseph Wynn said. “We didn’t want to go out and hurry. We wanted to play with complete poise. Complete faith in our guys to execute and do what we ask of them.”

The Royals took advantage of the mismatch on the outside all night as Thomas connected with receiver Terrell Henry. While that connection only resulted in three catches, it drew three penalties, accounted for 142 yards and gave Mason County the two touchdowns it got to go up 17-7 in the third quarter.

However, Tates Creek took the blows and bounced back, scoring 14 unanswered to take the lead and all the momentum from the Mason County sidelines.

“We gave them short fields,” Wynn said. “Teams don’t score on us if they have to drive the field. Special teams had some blunders, we have to clean those up.”

Despite the fatigue, the defense stepped up in the fourth, getting two massive stops in the final eight minutes of play to give the offense the chance to win the game.

From their own 47, the Royals went to work. And before you knew it, they were at the 10 and threatening to win the game.

On third and goal at the six, Thomas could’ve dialed up a pass to Henry, who has been a weapon all night

Instead, he looked another direction.

“We put our two best guys on the left and we knew they were going to key on (Henry) because he killed them all night,” Thomas said. “Carson was in the right place at the right time. It was a great catch.”

It was just Pugh’s second catch of the night and and it came at the perfect time, giving the Royals the lead.

“We were running slants and they were in man coverage all night,” Pugh said. “The guy that was on me was lined up a little outside so I knew the slant was going to be wide open. It was up to if Keshaun saw me and he did.”

However, Pugh wasn’t done.

As he was the one to give the Royals the lead, he was also the one to secure the win, intercepting the final play of the game and being the focal point of the post-game celebration.

“I knew I shoud’ve had it in the first half,” Pugh said. “I was telling the coaches all night I should’ve had it and I finally went and got one.”

Mason County improves to 3-0 on the season and avenges another loss from a year ago to the Commodores.

“It took every ounce of us – offense, defense, and special teams,” Wynn said. “It would’ve been easy to hang your heads when they came back and took the lead but we battled. I think you saw our leadership show up.”

Now Mason County heads into the bye week on a hot streak. Wynn said the season changed after the bye week last season and hope to repeat that success this year.

“I think last year you saw us turn a corner after the bye week,” he said. “We’ve got to win the bye week this week. You can lose to the bye week and we can’t do that.

“Just focus on us and not worry about anything else.”

ROYALS 24, COMMODORES 21

SCORING

2ND QUARTER

(Mason) Thomas 29-yard pass to Henry (11:53) Sanders two-point run

(Tates Creek) Witherington 26-yard pass to Jackson (1:43) Castro kick

(Mason) Moreland 25-yard field goal (0:22)

3RD QUARTER

(Mason) Thomas 86-yard pass to Henry (7:58) Moreland kick

(Tates Creek) Witherington 3-yard pass to Jackson (3:06) Castro kick

4TH QUARTER

(Tates Creek) Newby 1-yard run (10:32) Castro kick

(Mason) Thomas 6-yard pass to Pugh (0:47) Moreland kick

GAME STATS

Passing Yards: Mason 207 (Keshaun Thomas 9/19 206, KJ Walton 1/2 1), Tates Creek 242 (Witherington 19/34)

Rushing Yards: Mason 141 (Brady Sanders 17-56, Keshaun Thomas 8-49, KJ Walton 3-25, Caden Clark-Roberts 5-11), Tates Creek 60 (Witherington 8-52, Smith 4-13, Newby 2-4, Williams 2-3)

Receiving Yards: Mason (Henry 3-142, Pugh 2-35, Walton 2-18, Arthur 1-10), Tates Creek (Smith 7-75, Seigler 4-74, Jackson 3-32, Bell 3-31)

Turnovers: Mason 1, Tates Creek 1

Penalties: Mason 11-115, Tates Creek 13-95

Records: Mason County 3-0, Tates Creek 1-2