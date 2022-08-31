Too often, I believe that traditions are done away when someone says ‘this is getting old, let’s try something new and shiny.’ They say ‘why does tradition matter anyway in today’s world?’

Tradition means a lot to me and this time of the year, one of my favorite memories was picking up the local paper and reading Punk Griffin’s college picks. I believe traditions are the way to hold onto the things you miss and don’t want to lose.

I like recalling the games, people and stories that are a part of our area’s rich history. A I start another college picks season, I would like to dedicate this and every season to Punk Griffin and to the tradition he started, as it means a lot to me. Thanks to Evan Dennison for giving me the opportunity to keep this tradition.

The first trivia question of the season pertains to UK football and basketball:

This Maysville High graduate pulled off a very rare double feat in one calendar year. This MHS grad played for the UK Wildcats basketball team as they beat the Xavier Musketeers and later that calendar year, he was a vital part of the Wildcats win over Xavier on the gridiron.

Who was he?

This week’s picks: (Last year 228-68 (77%)

Pittsburgh over West Virginia: Big time rivalry game that has started back up and it will be a brawl, but I pick the Panthers by five.

Purdue over Penn State: My first slight upset pick as the Boilermakers special team play will be the difference.

Tennessee over Ball State: The Vols simply have too much offense and speed for the men from Muncie to overcome.

NC State over East Carolina: The Wolfpack have several key players back from last year.

Michigan over Colorado State: The Maize and Blue will dominate this game on both sides of the ball.

Arkansas over Cincinnati: Tough game in Fayetteville for the Bearcats as they replace key players.

Georgia over Oregon: The Defending National Champs will be in for a tussle, but pull away in the fourth.

Kentucky over Miami (Ohio): The Cats will struggle in the first half, but pull away for a 13-point victory at home.

Utah over Florida: I just have a hunch that the Utes will win this one by a field goal.

Ohio State over Notre Dame: This game is a bad way for new the new head coach of the Irish to start his season, Bucks roll.

Alabama over Utah State: The preseason number one pick will have no problems with these Aggies.

South Carolina over Georgia State: The Gamecocks new QB, Spencer Rattler will have a big day.

Syracuse over Louisville: The Cards have lots to prove, but I pick the Orange to upset the Cards in the dome.

Western Kentucky over Hawaii: I pick the Toppers to win this long road trip game by seven.

Clemson over Georgia Tech: The Tigers are improved from last year and that means trouble for the ACC.

LSU over Florida State: What a game for Coach Kelly’s Tiger debut, but I pick them by two.

Eastern Michigan over Eastern Kentucky: Tough Road game for the Colonels and they will be without their head coach due to health problems.

Georgetown over Bluefield: The Tigers look for win No. 2 for their new head coach, Chris Oliver.

Mississippi State over Memphis: This is a must win for Coach Leach to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Boston College over Rutgers: ACC vs Big 10, I take the ACC team, the Eagles in this one by six.