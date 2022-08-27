MT. STERLING – The message at halftime was pretty simple for Mason County.

Don’t turn the ball over to the opponent and good things will happen.

The Royals overcame three first half turnovers and dominated the second half Friday night in Mt. Sterling, routing Montgomery County 42-14 and outscoring the Indians 28-0 in the second half.

There wasn’t any sort of magical halftime speech.

“Don’t turn the ball over and we’re fine. It’s that simple,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “It sounds cliche, but you look at it with three turnovers. But we came out second half cleaned it up there and I think you saw us kind of grind there a little bit. Really got downhill on them and went right down their face.”

Two fumbles and an interception had the Royals kicking themselves in the first half, heading into the break tied.

They then turned to the run game to do damage in the third and did what every coaches dream of in doing so, just running right down the throat of the opponent. Of the 19 plays the Royals ran in the third quarter, 15 of them were running plays, churning out 85 yards and two scores, Brady Sanders from 14 yards out and Caden Clark-Roberts from six yards to make it 28-14 Royals with less than a minute to play in the frame.

While the offense did their thing posting 320 total yards, it was a fourth and 1 at their own 24-yard line that was a huge momentum boost to close out the contest.

The Indians on the verge of the Royals red zone, Izley Morales sniffed out a run for no gain, stopping the Indians on a drive that could have made it a one possession game.

Two plays later it was Keshaun Thomas hitting Terrell Henry for 63 yards to the Indians 10, Thomas later scoring on a quarterback sneak to essentially put the game on ice at 35-14.

The long strike to Henry was a bit of a setup, the Royals utilizing Henry in the short passing game for the majority of the night. Henry went up to get the pass from Thomas, racing to the Indians 10 before being tackled. Henry ended with five catches for 101 yards.

“We’ve got some guys that can really stretch the field. Did a really nice job of picking up chunk plays. Keshaun missed a few in the first half, but really got in a rhythm there as the game went on,” Wynn said.

While he cleared the century mark receiving, defense is where Henry and the Royals secondary made their mark.

He picked off a pass on the Indians opening possession, setting the tone against a pass happy offense the Indians present with Alex Hatton.

“I take a lot of pride in what’s being thrown my way in between the hashes. I don’t believe there’s too many quarterbacks that are going to throw in between those hashes on me. I feel like I can cover both hashes within about three steps, so I take great pride in it when they throw that way,” Henry said, who also laid the lumber quite a few times in the contest. “We don’t play a lot of teams that throw it like this, so anytime I get a chance against a quarterback who’s gonna throw it 20-25 times I want to make sure I take advantage of that. Wanted to make sure I can sure up the defense on the back end. Make sure we’re in the right spots.”

Hatton would finish with 145 yards on 26 attempts, intercepted twice and losing a fumble for a touchdown recovered by Kayne Jones in the fourth for the Royals final score of the night.

He did throw for two scores on two nice grabs, one a diving catch in the corner of the end zone from Harrison Haddix to make it 7-7 in the second, another leaping grab from Devin Taul for a 46-yard touchdown and tying the game up before the half at 14-14.

But that was about the bulk of what the Royals gave up. The secondary kept everyone in front of them, facing a team that will most likely throw it more than anyone else on their schedule.

They relished the challenge.

“We gameplanned all week for it. We wanted to make sure that we kind of emphasized taking number eight (Devin Taul) away. We knew that the quarterback he can sling it, he can sling it 60 yards with no effort at all. So we knew we had to be very cautious on the backside knowing he could throw a backside post, but I feel like we gameplanned it well and we executed tonight,” Henry said.

Sanders finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries, 82 of those yards coming in the second half. After having just four carries in the season opening blowout over Newport, Sanders had 13 of those carries in the second half on Friday.

“As a running back I’m always trying to nudge coach and joking about running the ball, getting touches and stuff but at halftime I was like, ‘Coach let’s pound the rock.’ I thought we were more physical then them and I think we saw some things on film that we adjusted to and the o-line picked it up really well. They got it done and things opened up really well,” Sanders said.

Thomas threw for 197 yards, KG Walton his most looked at target, Walton corralling seven passes for 58 yards. After missing the season opener, Walton showed his versatility, running one in for a score, returning a long kickoff to Indians territory before a couple of post play penalties drove them back and also converted on a two-point conversion run making several Indians miss on his way in.

“I can’t really name everybody we have so many people. I mean, I didn’t play last week and we did the same thing. Brady ran the ball well, Caden and Chad did their thing. The thing is, our younger receiving corps is just as good as us. They can do just as much as we can so hope not but if one of us get hurts, we don’t really lose anything,” Walton said.

The Royals finished with four turnovers, the three in the first half and a late fumble, but were also able to force four turnovers, the Henry interception, Jones fumble recovery for a score, Carter Sanders recovering a fumble and Bryce Moran adding an interception.

Despite seven turnovers, that’s 90 points in two games for Mason County. They’ll head to Lexington next week to face Tates Creek.

“They’re a good football team. They’re gonna be a different level of athlete that we get to play. And that’s a good thing, because later on in the playoffs, we’re probably not going to see a team until later on in the playoffs where we need to see an athletic team like that. So that’s a good schedule bridge for us and then we got the bye week. We got to have a great week next week,” Wynn said.

The Indians finished with 225 yards of offense, Haddix leading the way receiving with six grabs for 49 yards, Jacob Diallo collecting 70 yards on 12 carries.

Montgomery County is 0-2 and has a bye week before they face rival George Rogers Clark.

ROYALS 42, INDIANS 14

MASON COUNTY – 7-7-14-14 — 42

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – 0-14-0-0 — 14

SCORING

1ST QUARTER

(Mason) Walton 5-yard run (6:30) Moreland kick

2ND QUARTER

(MoCo) Hatton 8-yard pass to Haddix (9:34) Thomerson kick

(Mason) Sanders 1-yard run (4:18) Moreland kick

(MoCo) Hatton 46-yard pass to Taul (1:22) Thomerson kick

3RD QUARTER

(Mason) Sanders 14-yard run (8:57) Kick fails

(Mason) Caden Clark-Roberts 6-yard run (:30) Walton run

4TH QUARTER

(Mason) Thomas 1-yard run (4:27) Moreland kick

(Mason) K. Jones 30-yard fumble return (3:10) Moreland kick

GAME STATS

Passing Yards: Mason 197 (Keshaun Thomas 16/24), Montgomery 145 (Hatton 14/26)

Rushing Yards: Mason 123 (Sanders 17-87, Thomas 4-17, Caden Clark-Roberts 4-13, Walton 3-10, McClain 1-8, Routt 3-(minus) 12), Montgomery 80 (Diallo 12-70, Wallace 7-18, Shaw 1-2, Hatton 3-(minus) 10)

Receiving: Mason (Henry 5-101, Walton 7-58, Pugh 1-32, Marshall 1-8, Arthur 1-0, Caden Clark-Roberts 1-(minus) 2), Montgomery (Haddix 6-49, Taul 1-46, Thompson 3-28, Owens 2-12, Shaw 1-5, Caba 1-4, Diallo 1-1)

Turnovers: Mason 4, Montgomery 4

Penalties: Mason 4-46, Montgomery 9-50

Records: Mason County 2-0, Montgomery County 0-2