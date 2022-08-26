Augusta’s Bryant Curtis has his sights set on a possible individual region championship this season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The last of the fall sports previews comes with the runners.

Cross country season got its start last week, but Saturday is when the season really gets going with a lot of teams getting their first meet of the season underway.

Here’s a look at the area cross country teams:

MASON COUNTY

Can they podium for a fifth straight year?

When Mason County’s girls cross country team enters each season, that’s the expectation now…earning a spot at the state meet podium with a top four finish.

They’ve done so the past four years with a third and three fourth place finishes at the state meet. They’ll also enter with some extra motivation, Boyd County ending their three-year run of region titles last season.

They return five of their seven runners that ran at the state meet, but come into the season with a big obstacle, being healthy.

“The pieces are definitely in place to make another run at the podium for the state XC meet. It will take some luck and some patience on both the athletes’ part and my part,” coach Mark Kachler said. “As we speak today we have a lot of injuries that we believe will be gone by late October. Between now and then the athletes and myself as a coach have to demonstrate the patience to accept some team placements that we are not accustomed to until we can get everyone healthy”

The dominating core of Layla Henderson, Paige Decker and Elizabeth Lavinder return, although they will miss Alyssa Bisotti to graduation.

“Any team in Kentucky would love to have that kind of quality returning,” Kachler said.

Jennifer Buttery progressed and made a step up into the top five last season and Kachler is expecting her to have even more of an impact this year. Morgan Carpenter and Alexis Decker are back after playing soccer last season and Hadley Maher is back for her senior season. Add in Ava Thompson and Kolby Galloway, there is no rebuild, it’s a reload for the Lady Royals.

With the injuries creates some uncertainty, however.

“We are about as nicked up physically from a multitude of different sources as I have ever had early in the season. We will not know who we are until probably the Greater Louisville Classic or the Area 7 Meet in mid-October,” Kachler said.

Boyd County is the region champ, so will enter as the favorite with Rowan County and Russell also in the mix.

As far as on the 2A state level, Lexington Catholic will be strong, Scott also looking to be at the podium come late October as they try to repeat.

The Royals finished fourth in region last season and return everyone. After struggling as a team to make the state meet in prior years, the Royals were able to do so last year and Kachler feels this year the team will be even stronger.

“We must make a statement this year and move up in the region standings. We still have a very young squad, but it is their time to prove themselves. As a very young group, these guys contributed to the regional track runner up trophy. I believe that experience will pay dividends this fall,” Kachler said.

Peyton Ullery and Dashawn Overly will be the leaders of the team, Elijah Reed also expected to make a big jump this season. Keenan Galloway, Jackson Truesdell and sophomore Ed Brannon are not far behind. Cole Wright and Casey Magee are also expected to compete for the top five and be contributors this season.

The region opens up a bit this year due to a lot of turnover from graduation, meaning Boyd County may not be as untouchable anymore like they have in recent years.

“It will be hard to sort out the region until early October but we are in the mix. With a young group, all you want is a chance and we have that,” Kachler said.

Mason County begins their season Saturday at the Ripley Invitational.

ST. PATRICK

St. Patrick will have four runners running varsity this season: Hadley Mellenkamp and Caroline Poczatek for the girls, Gabe Sammons and Amari Myrick for the boys.

“The goals, as in every season, are for the runners to build up during the season for their best perfomance and prepare for the Region. I think the Buffalo Trace Conference will tell us where they are in preparation for the region,” coach Marcus Bess said.

St. Patrick has two other runners in middle school and they’ll evaluate as the season goes on to see if they’re ready to make the jump to varsity this season.

St. Patrick opens their season Saturday at the Ripley Invitational.

AUGUSTA

It has been a historic two-year run for the Augusta boys’ cross country program. First in 2020 came their first ever region title and followed it up with a repeat performance last season that ended with a fourth place finish at the state meet.

They celebrated it and rightfully so, but now it’s time to focus on what lies ahead.

“Coach Snapp wanted to have something memorable for the team and was able to secure enough community financial support for championship rings and we had that ceremony in April,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said. “But since most of that championship team ran track and field and we were together all spring, it’s not really something we’ve focused on to start this cross country season. A part of that is looking at what we need to do moving forward to continue to improve and reach individual goals.”

The depth battles when at a small school are evident this season. The Panthers struggled to find a fifth runner to have a full team this season but recently got a commitment from a student-athlete and are hopeful to add a couple more as the season goes on.

They return three of their top runners out of five, Grayson Miller, Bryant Curtis and Conner Snapp.

“Grayson was pretty impressive as a freshman last season and we expect him to continue to improve. He’s always been a hard worker in practice, but he’s learning how to race and compete in these races, and that’s a skill that’s hard to teach and just comes from experience. Bryant is another who’s been a hard worker, but has been really motivated since attending a running camp over the summer. He has taken his training to a different level. A minor ankle injury in mid-August caused him to have to hit the pause button for about a week, but now two races in, he seems to be over that and it’s just a matter of catching his fitness back up. Conner Snapp is the veteran, running his tenth season of cross country. I think Conner has as much potential as anyone and can run sub-18:00 this season on a regular basis,” Litteral said.

Those three are expected to compete for a individual region championship this season and based off preseason rakings, they’ll be right in the mix.

“Early on, it was more about individual goals than team goals, being that we only had four varsity runners. Some of the those goals included runners finishing in the top five in regular season meets and being represented by runners at the state meet. And given that we have three runners ranked preseason in the top five in the Region, I think a goal is to compete for an individual region championship,” Litteral said.

John Hamm is new to cross country, but ran track the last two years. Braydon Appleman is the fifth runner and is brand new to the sport as they’ll work his endurance up throughout the season.

The Panthers have already run in two meets, the Montgomery County All-Comers on August 20 and the Boyd County early season Showcase on Thursday.

They’ve shown strong individual results, Curtis third, Miller fourth and Snapp sixth at the Montgomery County meet and Miller third and Curtis fourth at Boyd County.

Saturday is a big meet for them at Bourbon County, an opportunity to give them a feel for the state meet course and see where they stand with some of the top competition in the state.

A meet on September 24 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington is also vital, the tentative site for the Class A, 5th Region. The Panthers will also head to Louisville in October for another competitive meet.

BRACKEN COUNTY

Bracken County will remain young again this season with no juniors or seniors on the team.

The boys’ team will have five runners lead by eighth grader Parker Mead. They also return Carter Norris and Dallas Carl. Freshman Peyton Dwenger and Benito Golatzki are newcomers to the team.

The girls’ team has seven runners led by returnees Jenna Colvin, McKinnley Dietrich and KK Sharp. Sanae Takata, Rylee Haughey, Tori Yelton and Lexy Kiskaden will also contribute. have 7 Varsity Runners led by returners 8th grader Jenna Colvin, sophomore McKinnley Dietrich, and 7th grader KK Sharp. Returning Freshman Sanae Takata and 8th grader Rylee Haughey look to be adding to this year’s scoring.

“This year’s goals are to focus on each day’s training as well as off course nutrition,” coach Rick Staviski said.

Bracken County is highlighting two meets at Bourbon County’s course this season to give them a good gauge of where they’re at.

”The Bourbon course is much the same layout as our region site, so our goal is to be comfortable and in control during these events,” Staviski said.

FLEMING COUNTY

Fleming County is working on getting their numbers back up and will not currently field a varsity boys’ or girls’ cross country team.

New coach Shelby Moran takes over the program and has really focused in on developing the middle school and elementary kids to eventually get them ready for varsity.

Moran said she has one boy and 10 girls running at those levels.

“I have hopes that all my athletes excel this year, majority of my girls are veteran runners but I have picked up new girls that have great potential. Madi Singer, a 7th grader, and Addison Highfield, a 8th grader, are very aggressive and great teammates on and off the field,” Moran said.

They’re also looking to cut out their own course for the athletes at Ewing Elementary School with hopes to host a meet either this season or next.

”We have hopes to host a meet/competition this season or next. This would be the first time in several years that Fleming County has a course and the ability to host a meet of its own,” Moran said.