Lewis County (1-0) at Bracken County (0-0)

The Polar Bears will have their home opener a week later than anticipated, idle last week due to Jenkins not fielding a team this year and unable to find an opponent.

The Lions enter with their first season opening win since 2013 in a 40-14 blowout over Morgan County. It also happened to be the program’s 200th win all-time and the first under new coach Gene Peterson, who took over in January.

Austin Howard’s all-around game was key, rushing for 110 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns, returning a kickoff for a touchdown, recording 14 tackles and forcing a fumble. He also added 47 yards receiving, a two-point conversion and made an extra point.

Bracken County enters with some confidence, coming off a 5-6 season in Simon Clause’s first year and expected to compete for a Class A, 5th District title. They return the majority of their offensive line, but have holes to fill in the skill positions.

Last year’s matchup came down to the wire, the Polar Bears pulling out a 18-14 victory in Vanceburg, the Lions unable to finish off a potential game-winning drive.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Brooksville.

Mason County (1-0) at Montgomery County (0-1)

One was the first game in the state to be completed, the other was the last.

The Royals opened their season a night before nearly everyone in the state in a 48-6 win over Newport at Thomas More last Thursday. They did so in dominant fashion, leading 34-0 at halftime and eventually getting the game to a running clock in the third.

They outgained the Wildcats 322-61, Keshaun Thomas throwing for 205 yards and two scores as he spread it around to six different receivers, Isaac Marshall and Chad Clark-Roberts leading the way with 78 and 74 yards, respectively, both finding the end zone as well.

They were able to clear the 100-yard mark rushing as 10 different players received a rushing attempt.

The Indians suffered a 14-7 loss to East Carter in a game that started on Saturday and ran until 1 a.m., Sunday morning. Thanks to lenghty lightning delays, it put the game on ice for a while, the Indians jumping out to a 7-0 lead before surrendering 14 straight.

They were able to move it through the air as Alex Hatton threw for 191 yards and a TD, but struggled in the rushing department with 48 yards.

The Royals will need to be wary of the Hatton to Devin Taul duo, the two connecting on four passes for 104 yards and a score. The two came up big last year in the Indians 41-14 rout in Maysville, Hatton throwing for 209 yards and two scores, Taul hauling in six passes for 74 yards.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m. in Mt. Sterling.

Fleming County (0-1) at West Carter (0-1)

Neither team got off to the start to the season they wanted, Fleming dropping a 34-33 contest to Greenup County, the Comets blanked by Rowan County, 24-0.

The Panthers furious comeback from 34-33 came up just short, unable to stop a fake punt to get the ball back with two minutes to play.

Nate Ruark came to life in the second half, finishing with 247 yards passing and two touchdowns in his debut as signal-caller. Caleb Igo had six catches for 131 yards and a score, Landon Johnson catching five for 51 and a score.

Look for the Panthers to get Austin Trent more in the mix this week, the junior back rushing for 49 yards on 13 carries in the opener. Fleming struggled to stop Musketeers QB Tyson Sammons in the ground game, Sammons rattling off 236 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Expect them to see a heavy dose of Cole Crampton this week, the Comets running back getting 23 carries for 161 yards in the season opening loss to Rowan.

In the matchup between the two last season, West took home a 6-0 victory in Flemingsburg despite being outgained 283-117.

Friday’s kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Olive Hill.