The St. Patrick volleyball team continued its success against Mason County on the volleyball court.

The Lady Saints won their ninth straight contest over the Lady Royals on Tuesday, 2-1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-17).

It didn’t come as easy as prior matches though, the Lady Royals ending a 16 consecutive sets lost streak to the Lady Saints after taking the first set.

“After that first set we kind of needed to have a come to Jesus moment. We had to dig deep and find it in ourselves to want to win because they didn’t look like they really wanted to win,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said. “So we put it together and pumped each other up, had each other’s back and talked. I think they really listened, took that to heart and actually did it.”

Jesus must have heard them in the huddle.

A little aggression at the net and precision in the service game helped too. The Lady Saints rattled off seven kills and five aces in the second set to even the match up.

Emma Gallenstein had three kills in the set, Caroline McKay with two, Mercedes Hedgecock the other two.

“At first we were playing a little more scared. We were kind of backing off, kind of just tipping it over the net. We told them we’re not going to win unless we have some hits. We really needed that attack,” Bothman said.

Then it was the strong service game of McKay in the third set, a string of six straight points, five of them aces to get the Lady Saints an 11-5 edge. McKay had struggled in the earlier sets with her serve, but changed things up and the adjustment worked wonders.

“I think she had missed three in a row. She’s a great server and was trying out a jump serve, so went back to a regular serve and made a great decision,” Bothman said.

Mason County continued to keep it close, battling within 14-11 after a pair of Kennadi Kirk aces. But the Lady Saints left no doubt from there, going on a 6-1 run to get the advantage back, the Lady Royals getting no closer than five the rest of the way.

But progression has been the key word for new Lady Royals coach Stephanie Binion. Despite the loss, Tuesday was a step in the right direction, doing something they hadn’t since 2017, win a set off the Lady Saints.

“Progressing over winning for sure. We’re really focused just on doing better, improving individually and as a team. At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of girls that didn’t mesh well together. It’s not that they didn’t like each other, they just didn’t mesh and we’re really trying to get over that and into something that works,” Binion said. “We have six girls on the court that can hit, set and every single one of our starters can do that. So that’s really where we’re at right now.”

And it showed in the first set as they were active, communicating and playing with an extra pep in their step. They had nine of their 13 kills in the match in the first set, Amirah Reed with four of them, Brooklyn Young with two and three others with one. They also collected five aces, Stevie Foley with three of them.

The Lady Royals just couldn’t carry that momentum into the rest of the match, dropping to 0-3 on the season.

“Percentage wise, I would say we’re 75% better than what we were our first match. Our first match was rough. We actually had a scrimmage before that where we played Dayton and we struggled in every aspect. Not just serve/receive and serving. We struggled hitting the ball, ball placement, communication. From that ‘til now, it’s a world of difference,” Binion said.

The Lady Saints improved to 2-2 on the year. They tallied 15 kills and 16 aces in the match to 17 errors and 14 service errors.

The Lady Royals had 13 kills and 14 aces with 15 errors and 12 service errors.

St. Patrick returns to the court on Thursday when they host Robertson County at 7 p.m.

Mason County plays at Ripley on Thursday, also at 7 p.m.