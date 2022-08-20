VANCEBURG — The Gene Peterson era in Vanceburg has begun, and no better way to start than a 40-14 dominating win over Morgan County.

Lewis County started their first possession off with a bang as Austin Howard took a kick return to the house for a touchdown.

It’s safe to say that Howard wasn’t done. He would continue to dominate on both sides of the ball, especially offense. Howard scored another touchdown in the second quarter off a 50-yard run, and would score off another run, early in the fourth quarter, even showing off his kicking skills as he drained the extra point.

A performance like this was huge for Howard. “I have to continue to live up to that performance going forward and continue to improve on things I didn’t do so well last season.” Howard said.

Coach Peterson has a lot of involvement in the success of his running back. “He tries to make sure I’m mentally prepared, just as much as I am physically.” Howard said.

Howard is someone that Peterson needs to step up all year. “He’s the one we have got to rely on all year, and he’s got to be the one to carry the load. He’s a senior running back and he played super on defense tonight…a guy people are going to be aiming for, so we must find different ways to get him the ball and get this team where they want to be.”

Having Ayden Cooper as his quarterback sure does help too. “It helps tremendously. He can throw the ball so well that the defense spaces out and it opens the run game up.” Howard said.

Cooper is listed as a sophomore but didn’t look the age. His successful night started in the first quarter with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Rister, followed by another touchdown pass in the second quarter to Trey Gerike to extend the Lions lead to 27-0. His arm was good enough for 185 yards, while also having 46 yards on the ground.

The Lions were scoring in all sorts of ways, including a Brayden McGlone punt return for a touchdown, putting the total to 33 on the half, and holding Morgan County scoreless.

Halftime adjustments were made by Coach Mark Easterling, and he decided to go in the “option” direction on offense. It certainly worked, as on the first drive quarterback Bradley Nickell led his team downfield and scored. Nickell would also score in the fourth quarter.

Lewis County was a bit quieter in the second half, except a touchdown by Austin Howard, putting the finishing touches on the 40-14 victory.

Ayden Cooper would get offensive player of the game, Jaxon Rister as defensive player of the game, and fittingly, Austin Howard received MVP.

For Peterson, his team, and all of Lewis County, this win was a big step. “It means a lot to our kids, it means a lot to our fans, and it’s a great way to start the season.”

The Lions coach isn’t new to these games either, but it just wasn’t the same compared to past opening games. “I still even get opening game jitters after so many years.” Peterson said. “It was a lot different because I didn’t know what to expect from our kids tonight. We didn’t have a very good week last week, but our kids came back and worked hard.”

Morgan County drops to 0-1 on the season, and Lewis County starts the season off on the right foot at 1-0.

The Lions struggled last season with a 2-10 record, but a big win like this may give the Lewis the confidence they need to get above .500 this season.

Lewis County will continue their trek on the road next week against Bracken County.

LIONS 40, COUGARS 14

MORGAN COUNTY – 0-0-8-6 – 14

LEWIS COUNTY – 21-12-0-7 – 40

1st Quarter

(LC) – Howard kickoff return (11:46) PAT good

(LC) – Cooper pass to Rister (7:42) PAT failed

(LC) – McGlone punt return (3:44) PAT good

2nd Quarter

(LC) – Cooper pass to Gerike (1:42) PAT failed

(LC) – Howard run (0:30) PAT failed

3rd Quarter

(MC) – B. Nickell run (4:10) Pass good

4th Quarter

(LC) – Howard run (7:34) PAT good

(MC) – B. Nickell run (3:39) Run failed

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Morgan 33 (Nickell, 33 yds), Lewis (Cooper, 185 yds)

Rushing Yards: Lewis 185 (Howard 11-121, Cooper 7-46, Farris 2-13, Gum 1-5), Morgan 191 (B. Nickell 12-80, Cantrell 4-39, Standafer 10-30, Adkins 1-11, Rodgers 4-9, Justice 1-8, J. Nickell 7-7, Wright 2-7)

Receiving: Morgan (J. Nickell 1-17, Standafer 1-16) Lewis (Gerike 3-57, McGlone 3-27, Howard 1-22, Rister 1-20)

Turnovers: Morgan 3, Lewis 3

Penalties: Morgan 7-50, Lewis 6-50

Records: Morgan County 0-1, Lewis County 1-0