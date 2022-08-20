GRAYSON – Any time Fleming County and Greenup County meet on the football field you better get your popcorn ready.

The two have played in five one score games over the years dating back to 2013 in seven matchups.

Make it six out of eight as the Musketeers survived a furious comeback, 34-33, Friday night at Kentucky Christian University.

After digging themselves a self-inflicted hole, the Panthers trailed 34-7 with 6:32 to play in the third when they made their run.

Nate Ruark found his rhythm at quarterback, the defense found their footing and what looked as an insurmountable deficit turned into two key plays to decide the game in the fourth.

The first key deciding play was on a two-point try, the Panthers trailing 34-25 with 4:39 to play and a pass going incomplete on a deflection.

After Landon Johnson recovered a fumble on the very next play from scrimmage and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-33 after a successful two-point try with 4:25 to play, it was on the Panthers defense to make a stop.

It looked as if they were able to do it for the third consecutive time, but the Musketeers successfully converted a fake punt on fourth and six on their own 36 with 2:14 to play, backup quarterback Carson Wireman hitting Jayce Griffith for a nine-yard completion.

“Coach called my number, ran a trick play, knew he had confidence in me and knew I could make the throw,” Wireman said. “Our wide receiver had outside leverage on them and we made the play. We actually installed that play earlier this week.”

The Panthers were down to just one timeout and were unable to get it back, Greenup getting their first win since October 2, 2020.

The first 30 minutes of the game the Panthers can turn to for their misfortunes on the evening.

Whether if it was the opening kickoff returned for a touchdown, or pre and post play penalties, fumbles or interceptions, the Panthers couldn’t stay out of their own way as they dug themselves a 34-7 deficit.

“It couldn’t have got off to a worse start for us,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “Don’t make a tackle on the opening kickoff. The first half I wasn’t happy with the way we reacted to adversity. We didn’t respond to it. At halftime we had to grow up. We had to go out and fix our mistakes.”

The Panthers took a 7-6 lead in the second after the sluggish opening quarter, Austin Trent running one in from seven yards out on a four play, 63-yard drive to give them the lead. The drive was their only two first downs of the half.

But then the Musketeers responded with 28 unanswered points, mainly behind the legs of Tyson Sammons. The senior quarterback finished with 230 yards on 24 carries and four rushing scores.

His third rushing score was a backbreaker for the Panthers. After the Panthers forced a punt nearing the end of the first half, they muffed a punt and Greenup recovered.

On the very next play, Sammons ran for 70 yards to paydirt to make it 27-7 Musketeers before halftime.

“We have a play where we fake a stretch and I run backside after that. And you know, we have two pulling blockers right there. So it just feels awesome to get behind two guys that are really big and I can really trust them,” Sammons said.

Ruark opened the second half with an interception, the Musketeers adding to their lead on Sammons fourth score of the night from a yard out to make it a four score game.

Then the Panthers found something.

“For lack of a better word, we challenged our testicular fortitude a little bit. That’s about the most politically correct way to say it. We had to man up. Greenup County is not going to feel sorry for us, the fans are not going to feel sorry for us. We’ve dug ourselves in a hole we got to get out of it. I’m proud of the way our kids responded and fought,” Spencer said.

Ruark hit Caleb Igo for a 48-yard touchdown late in the third. The junior quarterback then helped march the Panthers down the field again before Jordan Harn scored from a yard out to make it 34-19 with 9:11 to play.

Another Greenup punt and Fleming marched down again, Ruark hitting Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown, but special teams played a big part on the evening, Ruark’s two-point pass try deflected and falling incomplete.

“Point plays are very important. We spend a lot of time on PAT field goal block, probably spend more on block than when we actually kick it. Any play that results in a point to me are the most important plays in a game,” Musketeers coach Zack Moore said. “The ebb and flow of the game is just incredible. So many good plays on both teams. Always close games with these guys.”

Then Johnson found the end zone again as an Ike Henderson fumble popped right into Johnson’s hands, the junior racing down the sideline to suddenly make things 34-31, Johnson hitting Ruark on a bit of a trick play to make it a one-point game on the two-point conversion.

The Panthers stuffed the Musketeers twice, a false start then creating a third and 14 on their own 28. Sammons would break off an eight-yard run to make it fourth and a manageable six yards, but on their own 36 and still over two minutes remaining, flipping the field would be the logical choice.

Not for a team that hasn’t won a game in almost two years.

“I was the only coach in the huddle during the timeout so none of the other coaches knew we were going to fake it. I asked Jayce how the kids had been playing him the previous punts. He said they were kind of sloughing off a little bit, then I decided, you know what, our big thing we’ve been saying for three years, our big motto is find away and sometimes you have to create those ways and I thought at that point in the game, it was the proper call to make. I mean, we haven’t won a game since 2020,” Moore said.

Spencer warned his team on the sidelines, knowing what an old college buddy on the other sidelines could be thinking.

“The killer of that is the entire time we said they’re gonna fake this point. I know Zack. Zack lived on the same floor as me in college for years. I’ve known Zach forever. We just gave a little bit too much cushion on one guy and they made a great read,” Spencer said.

Wireman took the snap in punt formation, hit Jayce Griffith down the sidelines for nine yards, and essentially ended the game, Sammons rushing for one more first down to cap off his monster night on the ground and get the Musketeers in victory formation.

With all that happened and the miscues for both teams throughout the evening, special teams ended up being the ultimate decider. The Musketeers converted on 4-of-5 extra points, Wireman adding that to his tally along with an interception and fumble recovery. Meanwhile, the Panthers were just 1-of-3 on extra points and 1-for-2 on two-point tries.

Add in the opening kickoff returned for a touchdown and the fumbled punt return for the Panthers, special teams can indeed be the difference in a ballgame.

Fleming will return to action next week when they head to Olive Hill to take on West Carter.

Greenup hosts Martin County in what is expected to be their home opener despite being the home team on the scoreboard tonight. Their renovation project of the bleachers and press box was not ready in time for Friday night.

MUSKETEERS 34, PANTHERS 33

FLEMING COUNTY – 0-7-6-20 — 33

GREENUP COUNTY – 6-21-7-0 — 34

SCORING

1ST QUARTER

(GC) Howard 86-yard kickoff return (11:42) kick failed

2nd QUARTER

(FC) Trent 7-yard run (9:51) Bretz kick

(GC) Sammons 7-yard run (8:28) Wireman kick

(GC) Sammons 2-yard run (5:19) Wireman kick

(GC) Sammons 70-yard run (1:42) Wireman kick

3rd QUARTER

(GC) Sammons 1-yard run (6:32) Wireman kick

(FC) Ruark 48-yard pass to Igo (3:56) Kick failed

4th QUARTER

(FC) Harn 1-yard run (9:11) Kick blocked

(FC) Ruark 15-yard pass to Johnson (4:39) Pass failed

(FC) Johnson 26-yard fumble return (4:25) Johnson pass to Ruark

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Fleming 247 (Ruark 14-25), Greenup 11 (Sammons 3-8, 2 yds, Wireman 1-1, 9 yds)

Rushing Yards: Fleming 46 (Trent 14-36, Harn 2-8, Ruark 4-3, Igo 4-(minus) 1), Greenup 255 (Sammons 24-231, Henderson 16-26, Clevenger 2-(minus) 2)

Receiving: Fleming (Igo 6-131, Johnson 5-48, Morgan 1-28, Trent 1-25, Farrow 1-12), Greenup (Griffith 2-8, Clevenger 2-3)

Turnovers: Fleming 3, Greenup 2

Penalties: Fleming 9-83, Greenup 6-62

Records: Fleming County 0-1, Greenup County 1-0