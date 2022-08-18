Mason County’s Trey Walker lunges forward for some more yards in Thursday’s game with Newport. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

CRESTVIEW HILLS — Heading into the 2022 season, Mason County has the talent all over the field to possibly do some special things this season.

The season opener showed why.

The Royals opened the season with a resounding 48-6 victory over Newport, doing it with stingy defense and spreading the ball around offensively.

The defense held the Wildcats to 73 yards on their 47 plays from scrimmage, often times putting the Royals offense in Wildcats territory to start.

“Just never let them gain any yardage,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “We didn’t really get the ball in the first quarter, had a turnover, had a good attitude to flip the switch there. Our defense is good man, we’re still working on some things and trying to grow along the front. Thought we played well and got better as the game went on.”

The offense capitalized on those opportunities, most notably in the second quarter when they put 28 points up on the board and were a two-point conversion away from getting the game to a running clock with a 34-0 halftime lead.

Much like last year, they spread the pigskin around, 11 different players getting a touch on offense as they tallied 310 yards of offense.

“They gave us a different look from what we’ve seen from them, so at first it was kind of sloppy, but then when you just kind of execute get the ball to your guys, it’s like okay, let’s go now and I thought that’s what we did,” Wynn said.

Chad Clark-Roberts and Caden Clark-Roberts enter the season with a clean bill of health, prior years that may not have been the case. The potential has been there for the dangerous duo, the health at times hasn’t.

“Just been waiting for my time,” Chad Clark-Roberts said. “Just want to win district, help each other and help our team.”

The senior identical twins looked like they were on a mission this year, Chad tallying 101 combined yards rushing and receiving and two touchdowns, Caden with a rushing touchdown and both flying to the ball defensively.

“When I see Chad make plays it gives me more energy. It just makes me wants to push harder and makes me want to be like him when he plays football too,” Caden Clark-Roberts said.

Add two rushing touchdowns for Brady Sanders, who also blocked a punt and recorded a sack, three catches for 78 yards for returning leading receiver Isaac Marshall that included a 55-yard TD grab and how about a diving snag from Terrell Henry on the Royals first play from scrimmage to start the season. The arsenal was on full display, minus maybe their most dynamic playmaker in KG Walton, who will return next week.

Keshaun Thomas found his groove in the first half, hitting 7-of-9 throws for 169 yards, two touchdowns and was able to shake off a red zone interception.

Even the second and third players on the depth chart got to show off their abilities in the second half as the game got to a running clock when Chad Clark-Roberts ran one in from four yards out, Caden Clark-Roberts rushing for the two-point conversion to make it 42-6 with 8:07 to play in the third.

Rewind back a year and this was a 16-7 game on Newport’s now condemned field forcing them to play all their games on the road this season, a game in which the Royals failed to capitalize on finishing drives.

Thursday showed at Thomas More, the home away from home site for the Royals as they await their artificial turf project to be completed, they’re further along.

“That’s hopefully the evolution of us there. With an older team, a veteran team we need to be able to do that and I was excited we were doing some of the stuff you saw. Our goal line red zone package for us to get in the end zone to hopefully spill the notion of no more red zone stuff,” Wynn said, referring to last year’s struggles in the red zone at times.

Now they’ll get a chance at redemption next week in Mt. Sterling, taking on a Montgomery County team that beat them 41-14 last season.

“We get a couple extra days. We played tonight, they don’t play until Saturday. We’re ahead. Tomorrow we got film and conditioning, take the weekend off and be fresh with a gameplan going into next week,” Wynn said.

It’s the first of four neutral/road games for the Royals to start the season off.

Newport’s lone score of the day came on a 70-yard interception return from Quincy Barber early in the second half. Other than that, they were unable to find much daylight on the night as they nearly tallied as much penalty yards (70) as they did total yards in the game (73).

ROYALS 48, WILDCATS 6

NEWPORT – 0-0-6-0 — 6

MASON COUNTY – 6-28-14-0 — 48

SCORING

1st Quarter

(MC) – Thomas 24-yard pass to Chad Clark-Roberts (4:42) PAT blocked

2nd Quarter

(MC) – B. Sanders 2-yard run (6:31) Caden Clark-Roberts run

(MC) – Caden Clark-Roberts 4-yard run (4:32) Pugh run

(MC) – Thomas 55-yard pass to Marshall (2:36) PAT blocked

(MC) – B. Sanders 3-yard run (:21) Run fails

3rd Quarter

(N) Q. Barber 70-yard interception return (10:23) Run fails

(MC) Chad Clark-Roberts 4-yard run (8:07) Caden Clark-Roberts run

(MC) Routt 10-yard run (4:12) PAT failed

Individual Stats

Passing Yards: Newport 53 (Lee 10-18, 46 yds, Stacks 1/4, 7 yds), Mason 218 (Thomas 9-15, 204 yds, Routt 1-4, 14 yds)

Rushing Yards: Newport 20 (Green 3-15, Martin 4-12, Stacks 2-6, Barber 1-2, Hambrick 2-(minus) 4, Lee 10-(minus) 11), Mason 92 (Johnson 2-24, Chad Clark-Roberts 2-22, Sanders 4-16, Arthur 4-14, Caden Clark-Roberts 3-10, Walker 2-7, Routt 2-1, Thomas 2-(minus) 2)

Receiving: Newport (Q. Barber 4-20, Martin 2-11, Sharp 1-10, Farrell 2-9, Porter 1-9, B. Barber 1-3, Hambrick 1-(minus) 4), Mason (Chad Clark-Roberts 3-79, Marshall 3-78, Henry 1-33, Arrasmith 1-14, Walker 1-7, Sanders 1-7

Turnovers: Newport 3, Mason 3

Penalties: Newport 7-70, Mason 5-31

Records: Newport 0-1, Mason County 1-0