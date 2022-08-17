AUGUSTA — Two points away from a straight set victory, Augusta looked as if they were going to let one slip away against county rival Bracken County.

Add in losing their libero to an injury and things were looking bleak.

But the motto Joey Crouch instills into his team on a daily basis wore off on his Lady Panthers as they took down the Lady Bears in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 9-25, 15-9).

“The biggest thing that we have came together on this year is playing for one another. They don’t play for me. They do play for their school but they enjoy playing with the other five players that are out there and the ones that are on the bench,” Crouch said. “And you know when our Libero went down (Caylin Sellers), I had to eventually put a new one in and she has never been in that spot before. She is a freshman. So it took a little getting used to, but because they’re so tight knit, it worked. So that right there, I mean totally on them. They worked their butts off tonight. I’m very proud of them.”

The Lady Panthers looked as if they were going to make quick work of the visiting Lady Bears.

They took the first two sets thanks to runs to close them out, the first turning a 15-13 edge and rattling off a 10-4 run, the second a 17-14 lead and ending with a 8-3 run.

They jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third behind the service game of Khloe Lippert with three straight aces. The two teams agreed to play five sets, a little out of the ordinary for the 39th District which is usually best two out of three.

Bracken responded to eventually take a 16-14 lead, Haley Stewart collecting three straight aces for the lead. But a 6-2 Augusta spurt gave them the lead back, Mariah Niemeier’s play at the net causing havoc all evening, two kills in the run doing damage.

Tied at 20, three straight Lady Bears errors gave Augusta a 23-20 edge, two points from closing up shop.

But a service error was followed by two errors, Phenton Ward mixing in two aces to extend the match to a fourth set, the Lady Bears taking the third, 25-23.

The momentum was clearly in the Lady Bears favor, taking a 13-0 lead to open up the fourth set, Augusta unable to recover as Bracken cruised 25-9 to take it to a fifth and deciding set.

“They played hard, played hard all night. They fought through adversity and could have very easily just laid down and gave up,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “They didn’t. They fought back, we got the one set and then we got another set and that last set where things just don’t go your way sometimes.”

Bragging rights, county pride and a district win on the line.

The Lady Panthers would respond in a big way.

Two aces from Khloe Lippert helped set the tone, the Lady Panthers opening on a 7-1 run after an ace from Madisonn Wenz.

But much like they did in the third and fourth set, Bracken would battle back.

They followed with an 8-3 run to get within 10-9, Ward capping off the rally with an ace.

Crouch called a timeout to rally his squad and they responded to keep any more drama to a minimum, rattling off six straight points capitalized by a RyAnn Cooper ace to win it, 15-9.

“It all came from consistent serves and coverage. Communication, we didn’t communicate very well, but we’re just trying to figure everything out. With that big lead, we’ve been down a lot before and had to come back. That was our first time coming out of the gate being in control and having to hold it. You know what they say, sometimes you have to lose to learn how to win. We took our lumps last year. We’re learning how to win,” Crouch said.

It’s the first win of the season for Augusta (1-1), opening the season with a loss to Harrison County on Monday. It snapped a 3-game losing streak to the Lady Bears, who had won 10 of the last 11 in the matchup.

Augusta will now head to the Glacier Invitational at Bracken County on Saturday, a full day of volleyball that will be sure to test them with Harrison County and Scott on the docket, as well as Trinity Christian in pool play.

The Lady Bears (0-3) will go into their own Invitational looking for their first win, dropping their first three matches of the season in the first three days.

“We’re young, we’re learning from each other and we’re improving every day. That’s all we can ask for. We saw improvement tonight,” Smith said. “We’re learning as a group and trying to clean up our mistakes and coaches are learning the process. We’ll get there, it just takes time. Struggling with serve/receive and it’s all a work in progress. That’s all we can do. We still have 30-plus scrimmage games until the tournament comes when it matters.”

They’ll face Pendleton County, Lexington Christian and Boone County in pool play on Saturday.

Eight teams will break up into two pools of four, the tournament will then take the top two from each pool and play a single elimination tournament, the bottom two playing in a different bracket.

Play begins at 10 a.m.