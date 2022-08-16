Bracken County’s Nicole Archibald returns as one of the key setters for the Lady Bears this season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s Camden Walton is one of the players to watch for the Lady Royals in 2022. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Last week it was soccer, this week volleyball and next week will be cross country as our season previews roll along.

Here’s a look at each of the area volleyball teams and their prospectus as the season began on Monday.

ST. PATRICK (14-14 in 2021)

The back-to-back 39th District champs will be looking for a 3-peat this season.

They lost two seniors and primarily only played six players last season, so will have their work cut out.

The two lost were Jaclyn Stewart and Faith Comer, two outside hitters that combined for 99 kills and 65 aces. It’s caused some things to be shuffled around but second year coach Evan Bothman is excited to see how it plays out.

“My assistant coach and I took a look at the whole line up and changed a few positions and moved some people around. I have two decently tall middle hitters this year. This isn’t something that we have had so we are excited to see this change on the floor,” Bothman said.

Bothman plans to install Emma Gallenstein and Kaylen Gallenstein to the front line. Also helping will be the experience the team presents, returning starters Mandi Gilbert, Mercedes Hedgecock, Caroline McKay and Makenna Roush all having multiple years of varsity experience under their belt.

Hedgecock, McKay and Roush are all seniors and have played varsity pretty much since middle school. Isabella Riggs and Kaylen Gallenstein are also seniors with maybe not as much experience, but will have plenty of leadership to help them out throughout the season.

The target will be on the Lady Saints once again and based off the past two seasons, they’ve embraced it, going 15-1 in district play the past two seasons.

“There are teams to ‘watch out’ for, but you cannot discount any team when it comes to tournament time. I hope that they will show up to play and win at every game we participate in,” Bothman said.

The team has focused on building defense and establishing more of an attacking mindset this season in the preseason. Their goals have been to improve the core skills of volleyball and building other skills that will help them to become successful in their daily lives.

“When I started coaching around a year ago, I was given a team that already had a great foundation. We took what the team does well and strengthened that, but also want to challenge the girls to push themselves,” Bothman said. “Working on being more aggressive with more hits is an area we are working on now, just getting the girls confident in doing more of something that they already know how to do.”

Outside of their district opponents where they’ve been dominant, the Lady Saints have Bourbon County on Tuesday in a 10th Region quarterfinal rematch from last season, Calvary Christian to open up the All “A” tournament on Friday and George Rogers Clark (Aug. 24) to give them a good gauge of where they stand early on. They’ll also host Mason County on August 23, winning eight straight over their county rivals without dropping a set in that timeframe.

MASON COUNTY (4-22 in 2021)

The Lady Royals enter the season with a new coach as Stephanie Binion takes over for Kortney Mills, who coached the team the past three seasons.

Binion is a West Carter grad, where she played for the Lady Comets for five seasons in the 16th Region. She’s been coaching pretty much ever since graduating, coaching at the middle school level and actively involved in intramural volleyball. Binion also serves as the Mason County Middle School head volleyball coach.

Binion is focused on continuing to build the program up, the Lady Royals not having double-digit wins in a season since 2017 when they won 14 games. Since then, they’ve gone 23-83.

“Our season so far has been full of adjustments which our athletes have responded very well to. We’ve made some changes to our rotations, positional players, and team attitudes and expectations,” Binion said. “Our goals for this year are to focus on doing our individual jobs well while on the court, working as a team, and creating a positive culture.”

The team lost just three seniors, but two of them happened to be key along the front line in Abby Collins and Kiersten Coleman and Emily Thoroughman as a setter.

While collecting wins on the court will be a process, Binion is focused on building a winning culture off the court as well.

“To re-energize the program we have been focusing on team building. Our goal is to create a program where our athletes can consider themselves part of a family, not just a team. We want to get some school pride into volleyball, we plan on getting our athletes back out into the community in a positive role and having a positive social media presence,” Binion said. “We have many plans for our athletes to contribute to the community and be involved in community based events this season. Our athletes are also planning theme days in hopes that we can get a pep section to be involved.”

The primary focus in the preseason was conditioning, individual skill sets, team building, working as a team on the court and building each other up.

”As a team, we want our athletes to cheer for each other and build each other up in every situation of every match. Once our athletes can do this, the rest will fall into place,” Binion said.

Senior Kennadi Kirk, junior Camden Walton and junior Adrianna Turner were listed as three players to watch for the season.

Mason County added volleyball as a school sport in 2010, they won a district title in 2014, but have been unable to get the trophy back since. In order to do so, they’ll most likely have to get past St. Patrick and Bracken County. They play the Lady Saints on August 23 and September 20 and the Lady Bears on August 30 and September 29 to give themselves a good gauge of where they’re at.

FLEMING COUNTY (13-23 in 2021)

Fleming County is hoping an increase in pace will turn things around for a program that lost some productive seniors as Macie Hughes and Brooklyn Sandlin graduated a combined 388 kills, 138 aces and 508 assists from a season ago.

Third year coach Tanna Higginbotham will be leaning on five players to fill that void left by the two. Lexi Williams, Kate Pugh, Shelby Griggs and Chasidy Davis at the net and Megan Jones in the back row.

Higginbotham said the main focus in preseason has been working heavily on communication, keeping moving and being ready for the next ball. The team played in 36 matches last season, so that should help early on with any inexperience in certain spots.

“I hope to use that experience to keep us relaxed and focused, especially early in the season,” Higginbotham said.

Since the 61st district formed in 2010, it’s been pretty much all Rowan County, winning it every year except 2011 when the Lady Panthers were able to pull off the feat. Outside of 2010 and ‘14, it’s been those two teams facing off in the district final as well, Bath County the only other team to make it past the first round.

“As always, we get excited to play our district opponents. We are working really hard to compete for the district championship,” Higginbotham said.

Only one match is currently scheduled with Rowan County early in the season on August 25 to see where they stand with their district rival. Bath County matches are on September 8 and 22 to see how they’ll stack up. Menifee County has never made it out of the district since putting together a team in 2017. The Lady Panthers will face them on August 20 and October 6.

BRACKEN COUNTY (11-25 in 2021)

After having a stranglehold on the 39th District for five straight seasons from 2015-19, the Lady Bears will look to get back to the top in 2022.

They lost four seniors from last season, but Wade Smith is confident in his junior class and a freshman crop to grow as the season goes on and produce.

Kyleigh Lippert, Ainsley Hamilton, Macy Lucas and Nicole Archibald will be looked upon for leadership and have just one senior on the roster in Geniva Riley, who took a season off, but Smith is confident in her ability to get her back into the starting rotation based off her hard work.

Lexy Brooks is a transfer from Augusta and Smith feels her serves and hitting will be a help to the team. Smith is also counting on Haley Stewart and Phenton Ward to be setters and Kamryn Gordley and Victoria Reed to be outside hitters.

Smith expects a competitive district and always loads his schedule up with tougher opponents outside of it. The Lady Bears played 36 games last season and should benefit them for this season.

“Playing hard competition always prepares you for the season and the next season. We have already scrimmaged 4 teams this off season and we have used the experience from last year and what we have already done this year to get better,” Smith said. “We have had a very successful offseason. Our girls have really worked to improve in every area of their game.”

The team has focused on improving their hitting ability and Smith feels they can use their sixe to their advantage and make things hard on the opponent where they can’t key in on one opponent like many did with Victoria Highfield last season, who collected a team high 283 kills, 163 more than any returning player from last season.

They’ve also worked with the setters and losing Abby Hamilton in that department will be a big void to fill. Serve receive, ball control and serving have also been a big point of emphasis.

Outside of winning the district, advancing deep in the All “A” is also a big annual goal for the Lady Bears, but the draw did them no favors facing All “A” power Bishop Brossart in the opening round.

Smith’s early slate should have them ready for that match come August 24.

“We open up with a tough first week of matches. We open with Scott on Monday and then play Lewis and Augusta. Then we have the Glacier (tournament) on Saturday with some really tough teams in it. One of the big reasons to start a schedule like this is to prepare you for the class A. It’s an early tournament in our season but we look forward to the challenge. Win or lose, I know our girls will give it everything they have and that’s all I can ask for,” Smith said.

AUGUSTA (5-21 in 2021)

Since winning back-to-back 39th District titles in 2012 and ‘13, the Lady Panthers have failed to make it out of the first round of the district tournament since.

Third year coach Joey Crouch is hopeful to change that.

”I am looking forward to finally getting over that hump of being middle of the pack or towards the bottom of the region. These ladies have been working hard the past three years developing team chemistry, a new outlook on competitiveness, and polishing their skills overall. I am looking forward to a breakout year and big leap forward for this program,” Crouch said.

In order to do so, Crouch feels they need to be quicker laterally and communicate better.

The Lady Panthers return the majority of their roster, libero Makenzie Purdon and outside hitter Kaylee Browning the only departures. Crouch is looking for Caylin Sellers and RyAnn Cooper to step up in their roles. He’s also looking for Khloe Lippert, Mariah Niemeier, Madisonn Wenz, Addy Cooper and Cora Bradford to build off last season’s experience and produce more this season. Izzy Schweitzer and Katie Wilson should also see some action this season.

“I have not given out all my varsity spots yet as this is the biggest team (18) I have had since taking over three years ago, so I will be watching closely at all the practices and games to see who will fill out the rest of the varsity roster before post season,” Crouch said.

To remember those ‘12 and ‘13 district title teams, the program will be bringing back those teams on September 17 to recognize them when they take on St. Patrick.

The Lady Panthers won’t be shying away from the competition this year, they’ve got top tier regional opponents Harrison County, Scott and Montgomery County on the slate this season and will be sure to have competitive battles with district foes in Bracken County, Mason County and St. Patrick. Augusta is the only team to defeat St. Patrick in district play the last two seasons, doing so last year. They open up with Robertson County in the All “A” and if they can get past the Lady Devils, will await the St. Patrick/Calvary Christian winner.

”I feel we have the best team in the district, we just have to go out and prove it. As far as the All A, we have yet to get past the first round in the last few years we hope to change that this year. The road to the ALL A finals won’t be easy but it is not impossible. We can’t take any of our opponents lightly it will be a very fun season to watch for sure,” Crouch said.

County rival Bracken County comes calling early on Wednesday and will make a return trip to Brooksville on September 22.

LEWIS COUNTY (13-17 in 2021)

After having six seniors graduate, the Lady Lions will once again have a senior heavy team with six on the roster.

Fifth year coach Whitney Willis knows she’ll have some holes to replace, but has reinforcements ready. Sophomore Greason Lunger will be one of those reinforcements as Willis will look to be one of the primary setters. Kaylin Hamilton and Abby Malone can play anywhere on the court while Sarah Paige Weddington will once again be looked upon to be the team’s primary point getter up front, collecting 361 kills in 2021.

The 63rd District is usually always competitive, no matter the sport with volleyball being no different. In order for the Lady Lions to make it out of district play and earn a berth into the 16th Region tournament, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2018, Willis feels they need to be able to hit consistently well from all areas of the court.

“Our main goal as always is to win a district championship and we have worked hard to beef up our offense in order to achieve that goal,” Willis said. “Our performance in the summer league tournaments and pre-season scrimmages have given us a good idea as to where we are at and the things we need to improve upon. I think as the season goes on and the girls become more comfortable with the new positions they may be playing we will see significant improvement. The potential is certainly there for us to do big things.”

Willis feels Russell is still the team to beat, the Red Devils having won the last five district titles. As far as who to look at as their top contender?

”I am very excited to see what Greenup, Raceland and Lewis can bring to the table this year. I think it will definitely be tighter this year than previous ones,” Willis said.

The Lady Lions get Russell on September 1 and September 29. They’ll face off with Greenup County (Sept. 8 and 15) and Raceland (Aug. 23, Oct. 10) for district seeding.

ROBERTSON COUNTY (6-13 in 2021)

The Lady Devils have a young team this year with no seniors and only three juniors.

In order to advance to their first 10th Region tournament appearance since 2012, they’ll be leaning on those juniors in Ruby Gay, Kaitlyn Linville and Lilly Monroe.

”They have already jumped in during the summer and shown great leadership skills,” longtime Lady Devils coach Ann Grause said. “We have some sophomores that we will look to for leadership also. There will be good things to come from both the junior and sophomore groups.”

The rest of the makeup of the team is five sophomores and five freshman.

“The youth of this team excites me – the enthusiasm at practices has been great. I see some good years ahead with this RCS volleyball team,” Grause said.

In the preseason, Grause said they’ve focused on serves, the third hit being an attack and creating a positive mindset.

They’ll hope to be in the hunt of the 38th District that has been owned by Harrison County, the Fillies with nine straight district titles. After that, Pendleton County has been the next team up, making the district finals eight out of the last 10 years.

The Lady Devils get Augusta in the All “A”, that match taking place on Monday. District matches with Pendleton County (Aug. 18, Sept. 7), Harrison County (Aug. 31, Oct. 3) and Nicholas County (Sept. 15, 29) highlight the district slate.

They opened the season on Monday at George Rogers Clark, the site of the state tournament.

”I think that will be a great experience for the girls, especially since that is where the state tourney is held. Our schedule is going to be our challenge this year, most weeks we will play three nights a week. We are hoping this will help make us stronger to be ready for the end of the season,” Grause said.