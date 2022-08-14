Kentucky’s basketball team faced its toughest challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday, but still won by double figures and ended the tour with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Wildcats closed out the four-game Bahamas Tour with a 98-74 win over the Bahamas National Team at the Baha Mar Resort.

Kentucky improved its record to 14-1 in games on the tour, which the Wildcats have been a part of every four years since 2014. Kentucky eclipsed the century mark in the first three games in blowout wins over the Dominican National Team, Monterrey Tech and Carleton University.

For the first time of the tour, Kentucky trailed in the game. Bahamas led 32-24 with 5:28 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats regrouped and led 41-40 at the half and Sahvir Wheeler’s layup at the buzzer. Kentucky never trailed again, stretching the lead to double figures early in the second half.

Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats with 22 points and knocked down four of the team’s seven 3-pointers. Wheeler added 21 points and Jacob Toppin contributed with 20 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Kentucky scoring — Toppin 20, Wheeler 21, Livingston 7, Collins 8, Reeves 22, Wallace 5, Tshiebwe 11, Canada 2, Darbyshire 2