A busy day on the Laurel Oaks golf course featured the 2A Section 6 tournament, the Mason County Open, and a four-way playoff.

Estill County, Mason County, Pulaski County, and St. Henry all competed for a chance to go to the 2A State Championship in Owensboro in September, but it was Mason County who prevailed by nine strokes shooting 293.

The Royals were led by Jake Feldhaus with a three-under 69, who eventually lost in a four-way playoff to St. Henry’s Kevin Tobergate. Grant Owens and Trey Cracraft earned top 10 finishes, Owens in fifth with an even par 72, Cracraft tied for seventh with a two-over 74. Noah Gardner finished with a 78, Quin Grooms an 82 to close out the Royals scoring.

Pulaski County finished as the runner-up with 302 total while St. Henry shot 315, and Estill County shot 324.

Mason and Pulaski also finished as the top two teams in the Mason County Open, but it was much closer individually.

After tallying all the scores, four players, including Bradford Lacefield (Woodford County), Feldhaus (Mason County), Kevin Tobergte (St. Henry), and Tristan Mitchell (Harrison County) all shot 69 and were headed to a playoff.

Tobergte became victorious after winning the playoff on the 18th hole. His confidence never changed once he knew he was going to be in a playoff. “I kept the same mentality, and knew I needed to make a birdie.” said the St. Henry senior.

Even with such a large field Tobergte didn’t let that hinder his performance. “My swing was feeling pretty good, and I knew it would be a tough field, but I had to play my game, focus on what I needed to do and make putts.”

The win really gave Tobergte some momentum as well. “It added a lot of confidence. It gave me confidence in my game and my swing, knowing I can come out here in a tough field and win.”

A winner had been named, but the other golfers weren’t done, as there was another playoff for second place.

Jake Feldhaus would end up finishing second, while Bradford Lacefield came up behind in the third.

Tristan Mitchell and Grant Owens finished out the top five with Mitchell’s 69 and Owens’ 72.

Other local teams such as Fleming County and Bracken County participated with Ben Parsons and Carson Cropper for the Polar Bears with a 95 and 97, respectively and Adam Hargett and Seth Hickerson leading the Panthers with scores of 76 and 77.

With a lot going on in the day, the Royals also celebrated senior day for both Grant Owens and Trey Cracraft.

Mason County wins the Mason County Open and the 2A Section 6 tournament to add a sixth win this season in nine tournaments and a ticket to the 2A State Championship in Owensboro.

TEAM SCORING

1. Mason County – 293 (Jake Feldhaus 69, Grant Owens 72, Trey Cracraft 74, Noah Gardner 78, Quin Grooms 82)

2. Pulaski County – 302 (Mack King 73, Mason Daugherty 74, Reece Broughton 77, Caydon Lancaster 78, Zach Owsley 78)

3. St. Henry – 315 (Kevin Tobergte 69, Will Carter 77, Will Hammond 80, Ben Carter 89, Charlie Bihl 105)

4. Estill County – 324 (Kade Benton 77, Brody Mainous 79, Kenny Rose 82, Parker Maybrier 86, Jace Mills 87)

5. Harrison County – 327 (Tristan Mitchell 69, David Korona 77, John Combs 86, Barton Chasteen 95, D.J. Wilson 97)

6. Woodford County – 330 (Bradford Lacefield 69, Landon Heim 83, James Mendey 89, Peter Marra 89, Luke Thompson 98)

7. Fleming County – 332 (Adam Hargett 76, Seth Hickerson 77, Parker Sills 86, Chase Grannis 93, Kaine Roberts 107)

8. Lafayette – 334 (Clay Noble 78, Garret Hosey 82, Max Hassloch 87, Gus Ringenberger 87, Cale Locklar 90)

9. Bishop Brossart – 337 (Brandon Bezold 74, Griffin Schuetz 76, Robbie Verst 90, Cody Simon 97, Mitch Harden 99)

10. Beechwood – 344 (Miles Yelton 81, Lucas Cousinean 82, Cole Wethington 88, Aaron Gorz 93, Hugo King 94)

11. Montgomery County – 346 (Brett Marcum 77, Owen Letcher 85, Braylon Lambert 92, Issac Brien 92, Chase Curtis 98)

12. Lexington Christian – 350 (Parker Geldhof 75, Breck Tatum 88, Sy McDaniel 93, Luke Ebel 94, Luke Fraley 94)

13. Rowan County – 354 (Will Jones 79, Connor Christy 90, Rylan Beighle 90, Calen Caskey 95, Blake Mullen WD)

14. Whitley County – 370 (Caleb Strickland 89, Trey Lawson 91, Caden Conlin 94, Chris Strickland 96, Caleb Wetherill 100)

15. Cooper – 375 (Yuri Murishi 75, Austin Curry 82, Logan Dean 108, Mike Mallery 110, Kayden Sautter 124)

16. Paul Laurence Dunbar – 376 (Winston Zhurans 80, Matt Anderson 95, Chase Hill 99, Ayaon Heshan 102, Grady Lubbelkusen 119)

17. Mason County “B” – 403 (Ryan Skaggs 94, Joseph Hazlett 97, Cole Owens 105, Grant Burkhart 107, Jaxen Crabtree 117)

18. Morgan County – 416 (Grayson Hampton 92, Braydon Mays 95, Tristan Frederick 107, Cole Adams 122)

19. Lewis County – 470 (Tristen Gilburt 101, Ayden Cole 109, Creighton Arnold 130, Drew Ginn 130, Gage Lykins 139)

Individuals:

Brady Blevins, Greenup Co. – 83, Kellan McKinney, Pulaski Co. – 85, Parker Arnold, Bourbon Co. – 92, Carson Cropper, Bracken Co. – 95, Logan Crockett, Mason Co. – 96, Ben Parsons, Bracken Co. – 97, Cade Hunt, Greenup Co. – 100, Pierson Caskey, Bourbon Co. – 107, Cole Nichols, Bourbon Co. – 117

Top 10 Individuals

Par 72

1. Kevin Tobergte, St. Henry – 69*

1. Jake Feldhaus, Mason County – 69

1. Bradford Lacefield, Woodford County – 69

1. Tristan Mitchell, Harrison County – 69

5. Grant Owens, Mason County – 72

6. Mack King, Pulaski County – 73

7. Brandon Bezold, Bishop Brossart – 74

7. Trey Cracraft, Mason County – 74

7. Mason Daugherty, Pulaski County – 74

10. Parker Geldhof, Lexington Christian – 75

10. Yuji Maruishi, Cooper – 75

*= won in playoff