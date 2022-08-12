You’ve seen the the Wayback Wednesday or Throwback Thursday photos, heard the Daily Bailey on WFTM, seen the Facebook page “You May be from Maysville, Kentucky if you remember…”, or read the college football picks columns that touch up on local history.

Now you can have the chance to speak with Ron Bailey on Tuesday’s at the Kentucky Gateway Museum’s Still Room at the Old Pogue Experience.

“All Things Maysville with Ron Bailey” takes place on Tuesday’s from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Gateway Museum where you can ask questions and have conversation with Bailey, who helps preserve so much history in the area.

“C.J. Hunter, the executive director of the Museum wanted to see if I’d come down. He had seen my Facebook page and that there were 20,000 members on it,” Bailey said. “I was kind of skeptical at first, but it’s a two-way street, people get to see how nice the Museum is and the chat room here doesn’t cost anything. It’s free.”

Bailey started doing this in early July and says usually anywhere from 5-15 people will come in on any given Tuesday. While the audience has been primarily folks from Maysville, Bailey has seen a lady that recently moved to Maysville from Oregon and a gentleman from Georgetown was in while I was there on Tuesday. Former mayor David Cartmell, former WFTM sports director Danny Weddle, and commissioner Joe McKay just a few others that have made a stop in to reminisce with Ron.

And while I know Ron as a sports fanatic, you can really talk about anything.

“Everything. Just today (Tuesday) we talked about Rosemary Clooney, Stanley Reed in the Supreme Court Justice, the Ohio River, politics, baseball, basketball, just little tidbits of information that people may never realize,” Bailey said.

Bailey’s love for sports and history in general goes way back. He remembers watching the Maysville Bulldogs when he was growing up in their basketball glory days. Or the state champion Bulldogs on the diamond in 1958.

“There were two things that kept me from being a good ballplayer, offense and defense,” Bailey said. “So I grabbed a clipboard and would just listen to Earle D. Jones. Just listening. I love to tell the stories because I’ve learned so much too.”

Bailey is known as the “human encyclopedia”, often times giving tips to sports reporters around the state and was dubbed that label by John Clay, a longtime sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader.

So go in to the Gateway Museum and test Bailey’s knowledge. Guarantee he’ll have an answer or point you in the right direction on where to find it.

“I had a young man in his 20’s ask me the other day why I liked history so much. I just told him it matters to me. One day when you get older you might realize that. Maysville and this area is just so rich in history that I want to make sure I help preserve it,” Bailey said. “Tuesday’s help give me the option to enhance that now.”

You can also find information on Ron Bailey’s Youtube page, showing old footage from the 1930’s, Maysville documentaries or a ballgames from back in the day.