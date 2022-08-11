FULLERTON, Calif. – Head Coach Dedrique Taylor announced the promotion of Ryan Hamm to assistant coach Tuesday afternoon. Hamm spent the 2021-22 season as the director of basketball operations.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with coach Hamm as a full time assistant coach,” Taylor said. “He has a tireless work ethic and an ability to make things happen. He will continue to add value to our program in this new position as he continues to be involved in all aspects of our program.”

In his first year with the Titans in 2021-22, the team went 21-11 and 11-4 in conference play on their way to winning the Big West Tournament Championship to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.

Hamm joined the Titans after spending two years as an associate head coach at Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Florida.

Prior to his return to the Saint Leo sideline, Hamm was on Coach Randall’s staff at Lindenwood from 2015-2019. Four years on the sideline for the Lions, Hamm helped Lindenwood win 21 games in 2016-17, a program record for wins during its NCAA history. The Lions won 69 games during Hamm’s time at Lindenwood.

In 2017, Hamm was named a 30-under-30 honoree by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

A native of Maysville, Ky., Hamm earned a bachelor of education degree in 2013 from Thomas More (Ky.). While on the Saints’ roster, Hamm was a member of the conference’s honor roll all four years that he was in college. Hamm played for Mason County High School where he was a member of the 2008 state championship squad, and helped the 2006 and 2009 teams win a regional championship.