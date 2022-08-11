MASON COUNTY 1, HARRISON COUNTY 0 (GIRLS SOCCER)

The Mason County Lady Royals soccer team ended a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2008 with a 1-0 victory over Harrison County on Wednesday night.

The streak dated back to September 2, 2008, when the Lady Royals came away with a 2-1 victory.

The Fillies had owned the series matchup since then until Wednesday, outscoring Mason 84-13 in the 15 matchups. The Lady Royals showed last season they were closing the gap with the Fillies in 6-3 and 4-2 losses, the first time scoring on them since 2017.

But on Wednesday it was all Lady Royals as they outshot the opponent 17-8.

Chloe Cracraft logged the lone goal to break the scoreless tie with just a little more than six minutes remaining in the game. Jasilin Shields had the assist while Kaelynn Henning had the clean sheet in net with eight saves.

The Lady Royals moved to 1-1 on the season after opening with a 1-0 loss to Calvary Christian on Monday. They return to action on Saturday when they play at West Carter at 11:30 a.m.

LADY ROYALS WIN TRI-MATCH

Mason County’s girls’ golf team won a tri-match with Harrison County and Lewis County on Wednesday at Laurel Oaks.

They shot 182, Harrison with a 204 and Lewis at 226.

The Lady Royals were led by Macey Littleton, who shot a 39 in nine holes of play. Rounding out the scoring for Mason County was Bentley Shepherd (46), Maura Hartman (48), Morgan Parker (49) and Sydney Ullery (58).

They play again on Thursday in a match with Manchester.

ROYALS UP THERE WITH TOP TEAMS IN THE STATE

The latest Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State points report has Mason County’s boys golf team in third in the state for points collected at this point of the season.

The Royals 640 points has them 10 points behind Bowling Green and Marshall County for first.

In eight tournaments so far this season, the Royals have claimed first five times and runner-up twice.

They’ll get back at it on Saturday when they host the Mason County Open at Laurel Oaks.

Individually, the Royals have three in the top 20 led by freshman Jake Feldhaus in third with 510 points, 70 points behind Daviess County’s Grant Broughton. Marshall County’s Trey Wall is in second with 525 points.

Grant Owens sits in a tie for ninth with 450 points.

Owens and Feldhaus have two medalist honors each to their name in the eight tournaments played.

Trey Cracraft is also a medalist and is tied for 19th with 355 points.

The top 10 at the end of the season make the KGCA All-State first team, the next 10 make the second team with the top point getter named Mr. Golf in Kentucky.

The top 15 teams at the end of the season are invited to the KGCA All-State Championship at the UK Club in Lexington.