NCAA Football USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Royals post best score since 2014, Feldhaus medalist It was a historic day for the Mason County boys’ golf team on Monday.

Area boys’ soccer season preview The 2022 KHSAA soccer season got started on Monday, all three area boys’ teams getting their year on the pitch started on Tuesday.

Take a chance This couple may be trying thier luck at one of the games along the Germantown Fair midway. Saturday was the last night for the Old Reliable.

August 11 convenient reminder to call 811 before digging In conjunction with National 811 Day on Thursday, August 11, Columbia Gas of Kentucky hopes that 8/11 on the calendar serves as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 or visit Kentucky811.org at least two full business days before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

Arrest made in lost dog case An employee of the Mason County Animal Shelter who was accused of selling dogs out of the facility and pocketing the money has been arrested, according to records from the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Squad Up gets the title back at Maysville Classic Chris Lofton and Tee Commodore didn’t have the “Squad Up” name on the new championship trophy presented last year at the Maysville Classic.