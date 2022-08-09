The 2022 KHSAA soccer season got started on Monday, all three area boys’ teams getting their year on the pitch started on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at each individual team and what they’re looking forward to this season:

Mason County (7-11-1 in 2021)

The Royals made their third straight district championship and 10th Region tournament last season as they enter their fifth year under head coach Daniel Forsythe.

The team will have to replace a lot of talent from last year’s senior class which included their top two scorers in Hayden Leet and Gavin Cracraft and their line of defense in Juan Ayala as their top defender and goalkeeper Andrew Moore.

With what’s needing to be replaced, it should create a different look for the Royals this season.

“We have a big focus on ball movement and integrating multiple players in our attack, versus having one singular attacker to challenge the keeper over and over,” Forsythe said.

While the attack hopes to be more balanced, someone will have to find the back of the net on occasion, Alex Wood being one of the primary candidates to do so. Wood scored two goals in 14 games during his freshman campaign. Freshman Noah Gardner and Juaquin Carlos will also be looked at to score goals. Youth will be deployed on the field often for the Royals this season.

“We aren’t “senior heavy” this year. We have big numbers in our younger classes, freshman and sophomore,” Forsythe said.

While the youth movement could come with some growing pains, Forsythe says the goals remain the same and that’s to get the district title back and finish above .500.

Harrison County will most likely be the team standing in the way of the district title, the ‘Breds defeating the Royals 10-0 in the district championship last year.

“They are always a quality program and at this point, I’d say they are the team to beat. But it’s tough to judge until you see a team in action. I’d like to think we’ll offer up more of a challenge to them this year than what we did last year,” Forsythe said.

The Royals won’t play the ‘Breds until September 8 when they host them in Maysville. They play St. Patrick two days before that on September 6 and Pendleton County on September 27, to get a gauge of where they’ll be come October when district tournament play comes around.

Other tests against Campbell County (Aug. 11), East Carter (Aug. 16 and Sept. 29), Rowan County (Sept. 15) and George Rogers Clark (Sept. 20) will be sure to challenge them.

The border rival matchup with Fleming County will be played September 22 in Flemingsburg.

They also get Powell County in the opener of the Kentucky 2A Sectional Tournament on home August 27.

“I don’t think there are any “easy” games on the schedule. Each opponent seems to be at or above our skill level and that’s why we created the schedule how we did,” Forsythe said.

Forsythe also points to Connor Fields and Andrew Shelton to have breakout years. Landon Lake and Braxton Malone will also be two names to keep an eye on.

“There are a few other players who have me re-thinking their position on the field because of their development during the off-season,” Forsythe said.

The Royals will try and play road warriors early on, their first five games on the road before they host Calvary Christian on August 25.

St. Patrick (4-13 in 2021)

The Saints have to replace one of their most vital pieces in program history as goalkeeper Caleb Poczatek graduated 846 career saves and is now playing at Georgetown.

Poczatek isn’t the only one who went on to Georgetown, midfielder Allan Briseno also graduating and making his way to central Kentucky, leaving a big void in the midfield.

Those two were key foundation pieces to the program, the Saints losing six seniors, a big class for a small school.

“We suffered great losses in our graduation class last year, talent, a serious tremendous amount of talent. We are rebuilding and, in a small school environment, that will always take extra effort and discipline and these young kids have shown up and dedicated themselves to the process of growing,” coach Father Michael Black said, who enters his sixth season as coach of the Saints. “That being said, realistically, I am looking for them to pull out the surprise upsets and improve in their skills and understanding of the game as the season progresses so that we are well poised come playoff time.”

Poczatek’s replacement hasn’t been named yet, but possessing the ball in the middle of the field and finding out when and where to attack will be vital in preserving the back line of defense.

The Briseno name has been a staple of the Saints program over the years and that will continue to be the case as freshman Juan Antonio Briseno enters the frey.

“God has blessed us with yet another talented Briseño in Juan Antonio. He is an attacking midfielder threat and, while quiet like his brother Alan, is leading the team by example and dedication,” Black said. “He is putting in the work and I’m confident he will breakout this year and continue to do so the next 4 years.”

Black will also lean on Falon Klee, Ethan Klee, Romulo Perez, Anson Castle and Levi “Shoe” Ripato to increase their production this season. He’s also expecting big things from Abisai Ignacio, Gabe Sammons and Amari Myrick.

The Saints will again play at Wald Park with their home opener August 19 vs Covington Latin.

They’ll play Ripley twice (Aug. 22, Sept. 8), Mason County (Sept. 6), Pendleton County (Aug. 16), and Fleming County (Oct. 1) to round out some area matchups they’re looking forward to.

They’ll be playing “up” quite a bit with Greenup County, Rowan County, Bourbon County, Holmes, Russell and West Carter also on the schedule.

“The more local rivalries are a blast and games the kids look forward to against Mason, Fleming, and RULH and the other district opponents Pendleton and Harrison. These oughta be good and exciting games that will help us gauge ourselves as we progress and grow through the season,” Black said.

The Saints have never made the 10th Region tournament since they’ve been in the 10th since 2012. In 2011 they made the 12th Region tournament.

Fleming County (3-11-1 in 2021)

The Panthers will know where they stand right away in the 16th Region, opening up with defending champ Boyd County.

Eric Thompson enters his second season with the team as head coach and the Panthers are still a young bunch with only two seniors on the roster and having four graduate last year.

“The core of this young team has played together for a while, so other players seem to fit right in and feed off their rhythm,” Thompson said.

Objective No. 1 will be finding ways to create more scoring opportunities. The Panthers had just 13 goals in 15 games last year and were shutout in eight of those games.

Of the nine players that did score a goal last season, seven of them are returning so they have experience mixed in with the youth.

“We are still a younger team but we have some talented youth. We are also a little deeper on our bench this year so that will help as well,” Thompson said. “We plan on being more competitive and improving our record this year.”

Having goalkeeper Brodie Knarr back will help, Bo Adams and Mauricio Ocampo providing additional experience.

It’s no secret who the team to beat in the 61st District is with Rowan County. The Vikings have owned the district, winning the 61st ever since it was formed in 2012. The Panthers will get a shot at them quickly, facing them on August 16 in Morehead.

Bath County (Aug. 24, Sept. 13) and Menifee County (Aug. 18, Sept. 12) round out the district contests. Of the 19 contests on the schedule, 12 of them are 16th region opponents with Mason County on the schedule September 22 and St. Patrick on October 1.

“This year our schedule isn’t going to be easy. We’ve added some tough teams and hope to challenge ourselves all year. Hopefully making us sharpened by the end of the season,” Thompson said.

Two coaches were added to the staff with Tim Smith and Bert Sanchez.

“We have a full staff, better numbers, more maturity and skill and are very excited to get this season started,” Thompson said.

*The area girls soccer preview will be in Thursday’s E-Edition and Friday’s Ledger Independent as well as online at maysville.com/sports.