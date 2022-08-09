It was a historic day for the Mason County boys’ golf team on Monday.

The Royals went down to Kearney Hills in Lexington and posted their best score since 2014 with a 286 to win the Frederick Douglass Bronco Invitational. In 2014, Mason County shot a 285 at the Estill County Invitational.

The 286 topped the 18-team field by six strokes as George Rogers Clark finished second with a 292.

“We started out strong. Every round we’ve played that hasn’t been the case. I think it was the rest, had a good four-day break in-between tournaments and felt like we were fresh and just reset everything,” Royals coach Bryson Bennett said. “The style of course played to our favor. It was a longer and more wide open course. Greens were really big and had bigger targets to work with. Getting 12 or 13 greens in regulation is much different than eight or nine.”

Mason County was paced by Jake Feldhaus on the day, the freshman winning medalist honors with a five-under-par 67, edging out GRC’s Jacob Settles and Lee County’s Zach Watterson by a stroke.

Feldhaus posted six birdies and one bogey on the day to go with 11 pars. He secured the victory with birdies on 17 and 18 to close out his round.

“He was battling back and forth with Settles,” Bennett said. “They were tied going into 17 and Jake holed about a 30-foot putt for birdie. He then hit a great drive on 18, made it on in two, just missed an eagle and tapped in for birdie.”

It’s the second career varsity win for Feldhaus, winning the Cooper Classic at Lassing Pointe last week. Feldhaus showed his potential as an eighth grader last season, now it’s all starting to come together.

“We’re not surprised, we saw his potential. He has the experience now. Coming into the season, he wanted to be the No. 1. He took it on and wanted to step up for the team. He put a little pressure on himself at the beginning of the year, but has really grooved and come around since,” Bennett said.

Grant Owens and Trey Cracraft posted top five’s individually as they both tied for fifth with one-under 71’s.

Owens also has two medalist honors this season, Cracraft with one.

“Grant has been the anchor for us while Trey is really starting to get comfortable. Grant finally had a round where he didn’t have to scramble back from an early bogey and got off to a good start. That was the key, the guys got off to a good start,” Bennett said.

Quin Grooms may not have got off to as strong as a start as the others, but battled back from being five-over his first eight holes to play even par golf the rest of the way to finish with a 77.

“He’s really coming around and getting into his game,” Bennett said. “He didn’t start off to his expectations, so I told him to just post pars and his score will be important for us and he did just that.”

Noah Gardner rounded out the scoring with an 81.

“Noah is a freshman that’s gaining valuable experience. He’s understanding his score really matters this year and he’s getting a taste of that. Our goal is to have all five guys in the 70’s and we’ve done it once and think it can be done again. Noah is doing a great job of being coachable and we just need to work on moving to the next hole and forgetting the last one,” Bennett said.

Despite the success and after a team meal on Monday, the first team was out there Monday evening to practice with the second team at Laurel Oaks.

“These guys wanted to come help the second team and instill that championship mindset. It’s a testament to what they’ve been able to do,” Bennett said.

The Royals are rolling early on as the “gauntlet” they call it at the early part of the season is over. They’ve claimed five first-place finishes and two second place finishes in their first eight tournaments of the season.

They return to the course on Saturday when they host the Mason County Open at Laurel Oaks in what is expected to be a big field of 100 golfers and 20 different schools represented.