Maysville Classic begins Saturday The Maysville Classic will be in action this weekend with a lot of talent descending on two gyms to battle it out for the right to be called Dirt Bowl champs.

Just horsin’ around Bobby Mitchell and his horse, Cookie, took part in the Fun Horse Show Tuesday at the Germantown Fair.

Shelter employee allegedly sold dog Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets.

Here’s how broken Washington really is In an ideal world, the landmark compromise on climate change, Medicare, and energy spending that Senate Democrats announced at the end of last week would barely require a second glance.

Why Italians don’t care about Jennifer Affleck’s decision I’ve been on a two-week vacation in Rome, and one of the great things about being in a foreign country where they have real problems to worry about (including unexpectedly fallen governments) is that the first-world problems of the woke and culturally oppressed don’t make much of an impact.

“Hometown Drag” premiering at Russell Theatre “Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Throwback Thursday Herb Moford in 1955 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Moford is from Minerva and played in the MLB for four seasons. He also played for the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Mason County organizing “Stuff the Bus” for flood victims Mason County High School and Mason County Fiscal Court are organizing a “Stuff the Bus” for Letcher County.