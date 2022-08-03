Mason County High School and Mason County Fiscal Court are organizing a “Stuff the Bus” for Letcher County.

They ask for those that would like to donate items to familes in need to consider dropping them off the high school August 4-6, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Items listed for donations include:

— Water

— Cleaning supplies

— Canned foods

— Shovels

— Non-perishable foods

— Buckets

— Protein foods

— Clorox wipes

— Can openers

— Shop vacs

— Paper products

— Brooms/mops

— Hygiene products

— Work gloves

Any and all donations are appreciated. The items will be delivered to Letcher County as soon as the bus is full.