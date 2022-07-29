When a sack occurs during a drive, the percentage of scoring on the opponent decreases drastically.

Drive killers, putting the opponent behind the chains, call it whatever you want.

Fleming County had a few of those players last year, one of the most notable being Isaac Frye.

Frye, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound defensive end was third on the team in tackles with 74, second in tackles for loss with 12.5 and led the team in sacks with eight. His eight sacks were tied for third most in the state in Class 3A last season.

Frye excels at getting into the backfield and is his favorite part about football.

“There’s just not much thinking. A position like linebacker there’s a lot of thinking involved. At defensive end, you’re just going off your reflexes, be faster and you know what to do, it’s pretty simple, just go after that quarterback,” Frye said.

Frye was part of a defensive unit that excelled at getting in the backfield, registering 80.5 tackles for loss and 28.5 sacks. It helped a Panthers defense over the second half of the season that allowed just 36 points over their final seven games.

“Isaac had a tremendous year for us last year and we’re excited to have him back for this year and next year. He really made a lot of growth as the season went on last year,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

Frye won’t be the only one the opponent needs to key in on.

“Aiden Johnson had a really good freshman season. We’ve never started a freshman on the defensive line ever. Most people were shocked when we told him he was a freshman because of his size and the way they that he played. Then you add Tyler Miller into that mix, who had a really good year for us last year. Justin Allen was in a rotation of our guys on the defensive line. So we have four guys back that started several games last year on defense and we’re really excited about our defensive line.”

Defensive line coach Todd Glascock said it’s one of the quickest units he’s ever had in his long tenure there.

Frye’s breakout year came after he transferred over to Fleming County from Mason County after his freshman year. He took advantage of Senate Bill 128 to repeat his sophomore year and is now even more comfortable in his role. That should bring even more productive numbers from the defensive end.

For opposing offenses, that could be a scary sight.

“Feel a lot more confident. Last year was kind of a toss up, never really played in a starting position before outside of middle school and that’s a completely different game. Thought I did well and think I can do very well this season,” Frye said.

The first Mason County matchup was his breakout game last season. Going into that game, he had two sacks in the Panthers first six games. He ended up with three in that contest as the Panthers topped the Royals 12-7 in a defensive battle.

“It was pretty stressful going into it, but playing with those guys and knowing how they play it really was fun,” Frye said. “It showed me what I can do and my limitations.”

He’d collect three more sacks over the final five games of the season.

The Panther junior will also see some action at tight end this year, the Panthers needing more weapons on that side of the ball after the departures of Logan Pinkley and Levi Denton, two of the focal points of the offense last season.

For more on Frye and the Panthers, check out our football preview that comes out on newsstands and online August 19.