HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
The Wald Park Lumberjacks recently won the Northern Kentucky Baseball Association 15U Babe Ruth regular season and tournament championships, finishing the season undefeated at 16-0. The team consists of players from Augusta, Bracken County and Mason County. It’s their second straight NKB title, going 27-1 over the last two years. Pictured from left to right: Head Coach Craig Miller, Asst. Coach Adam Young, Connor Butler, Noland Young, Landon Sorrell, Nate Bisotti, Nick Mains, Keeton Bach, Brody Hill, Eli Cline, Grayson Miller, Brady Mefford, Kirt Hamilton and Asst. Coach John Cline. Not pictured was Myles Kern. (Submitted)