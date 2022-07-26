Lady Royals start season off on high note The Mason County Lady Royals golf team has already shown marked improvement from a season ago.

Wald Park Lumberjacks Win NKB Championship The Wald Park Lumberjacks recently won the Northern Kentucky Baseball Association 15U Babe Ruth regular season and tournament championships, finishing the season undefeated at 16-0. The team consists of players from Augusta, Bracken County and Mason County. It’s their second straight NKB title, going 27-1 over the last two years. Pictured from left to right: Head Coach Craig Miller, Asst. Coach Adam Young, Connor Butler, Noland Young, Landon Sorrell, Nate Bisotti, Nick Mains, Keeton Bach, Brody Hill, Eli Cline, Grayson Miller, Brady Mefford, Kirt Hamilton and Asst. Coach John Cline. Not pictured was Myles Kern. (Submitted)

Shelter Dogs of the Week The face of rescue is a picture of a dog who after many months or even years of suffering in a shelter is finally free and loved. It’s a photograph of a relaxed canine with a full belly, enjoying a plush couch and receiving lots of attention from new owners.

On top of things Workers put a new roof on the Mason County Sheriff’s headquarters recently.

Process begins to place Parker House into National Park System Recently, U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown and U.S. Representatives Brad Wenstrup and Joyce Beatty applauded the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources for advancing their legislation which will begin the process of incorporating the John P. Parker House and museum, an important stop on the Underground Railroad, into the National Park System.

MSU scholarship honors Maysville native The Morehead State University community mourns the loss of former professor and dean of MSU’s College of Business, Dr. William “Bill” Whitaker (Class of 1964), who passed away July 11, 2022.

McLaughlin breaks World Record for gold EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky track and field alumni Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner win gold at World Athletics Championships in the 400-Meter hurdles and 4x100m relay, respectively, with McLaughlin’s win being a world record over the weekend.

Royals golf team starts season off 2-for-2 Mason County’s boys golf team has opened up the season with two wins in two days.