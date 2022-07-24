EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky track and field alumni Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner win gold at World Athletics Championships in the 400-Meter hurdles and 4x100m relay, respectively, with McLaughlin’s win being a world record over the weekend.

McLaughlin smashed her own 400m hurdles world record by nearly a second for her first World Athletics gold, clocking 50.68 as the first and only woman to run under 51 seconds in the event.

McLaughlin now has four of the five fastest times in world history in the 400m hurdles.

Steiner earned her first World Athletics title as the second leg of the Team USA 4x100m, which won the race in 41.14 and upset the Jamaicans with the fifth fastest time in world history and fastest on American soil. Steiner ran a 9.86 split, the fastest among Team USA athletes and tied for third fastest in the race.

That 4x100m marked Steiner’s 56th race over seven months, including silver at the NCAA Championships in the 4x100m with UKTF.

Volunteer Coach Christian Coleman earned 4x100m silver with Team USA as the first leg. Collectively, the team ran 37.55.

All three UKTF-affiliated athletes in the 100m hurdles qualified for semifinals on Saturday, with Jasmine Camacho-Quinn running the top time of the three (12.52Q), followed by Keni Harrison with the fifth fastest time of the heats (12.60Q) and Devynne Charlton in seventh (12.69Q).

The three Tokyo 2020 finalists in the event, in which Camacho-Quinn won gold and Harrison silver, run in the semifinal at 8:10 p.m. ET and the final at 10 p.m. on Sunday, the final day of competition.

Olympian Dwight St. Hillaire will run in the men’s 4x400m final for Trinidad & Tobago after they qualified with a time of 3:02.75q. The event begins at 10:35 p.m.

Day 7

Steiner finished fifth in the 200-meter dash in her first World Athletics Championships on Thursday evening at Hayward Field.

Steiner earned fifth with a time of 22.26, running her final individual event of her 55-race season.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist, reigning world champion and several other Olympic and world medalists joined Steiner in the talent-packed final that was ultimately won by Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in near world record time.

Steiner remains the second fastest runner in the world this season with her 21.77 to win the United States 200m title in June.

Day 6

Sydney McLaughlin qualified for the 400m hurdles final with the top time of semifinals, making 52.17 look easy.

Three years ago, 52.17 would have been a world record, and McLaughlin showed signs of easing up towards the end of the race.

Day 5

Steiner qualified for the 200-meter final while McLaughlin punched her ticket to 400m hurdles semifinals at World Athletics Championships on Tuesday evening.

The reigning U.S. 200m champion ran 22.15 in semifinals and placed second in her heat to receive an automatic bid to the final in her first World Championships.

McLaughlin, who broke her own world record to win the U.S. title in June, unsurprisingly qualified for semifinals in the 400m hurdles, cruising with a time of 53.95.

Days 1-4

Kentucky track & field’s Coach Tim Hall coached volunteer coach Coleman to sixth in the World Athletics Championships 100-meter final while Steiner qualified for 200m semifinals in the first four days of competition.

Coleman finished sixth in the 100m with a time of 10.01 as one of four Americans in the event. Indoors, Coleman won the silver medal in the 60m at World Athletics Championships in Serbia during March.

#SteinerSpeed made its World Athletics debut with Steiner running 22.26 in the 200m heats, the third fastest time of the field going into Tuesday’s semifinal. She will compete in the semifinal at 9:50 p.m. ET.

Rising senior for UKTF Moss ran in the 4x400m mixed relay for The Bahamas on the first day of World Athletics Championships while All-American and recent graduate St. Hillaire competed in the 400m for Trinidad & Tobago. Both will compete again on July 23 in the 4x400m relay for their respective countries.

Andrew Evans, UK Class of ‘14 and 2022 U.S. champion, competed in the discus qualifying rounds but was unable to make it through to the final.

Daniel Roberts, the recent U.S. champion in the 110m hurdles, was disqualified after suffering a fall in the 110m hurdles heats.

Below is a list of UKTF-affiliated athletes who are competing, the country they represent and their events.

Men

• Christian Coleman, volunteer coach – Team USA – 100m

• Andrew Evans ‘14 – Team USA – Discus

• Daniel Roberts ‘19 – Team USA – 110m hurdles

• Dwight St. Hillaire ‘22 – Team Trinidad & Tobago – 400m, 4x400m

Women

• Celera Barnes ‘21 – Team USA – 4x100m

• Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (2015-2018) – Team Puerto Rico – 100m hurdles

• Devynne Charlton, volunteer coach – Team Bahamas – 100m hurdles

• Keni Harrison ‘15 – Team USA – 100m hurdles

• Sydney McLaughlin (2017, 2018) – Team USA – 400m hurdles

• Megan Moss ‘23 – Team Bahamas – mixed 4x400m, 4x400m

• Abby Steiner ‘22 – Team USA – 200m