Mason County’s boys golf team has opened up the season with two wins in two days.

The Royals shot a 302 on Saturday to win the East Carter Invitational at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson.

They topped the field by seven strokes, Russell coming in second with a 309.

Mason County was paced by Jake Feldhaus and Trey Cracraft with 74’s, Grant Owens with a 75, Quin Grooms a 79 and Noah Gardner with a 87.

The Royals shot 304 on Friday in a victory at the Eagle Trace Invitational and followed it up by going two strokes lower on Saturday. Saturday’s course is the site of the 12th Region tournament, so it was an important one to get a gauge as six of the team’s that will be in the region tournament were present on Saturday.

Feldhaus and Cracraft tied for third, but Rowan County’s Will Jones defeated them in a playoff. Owens tied for sixth with Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson.

Pikeville’s Cam Roberts had the low round of the day with a five-under 67 and earned medalist honors. Russell’s Gunner Cassity finished second with a 70.

Johnson Central finished third with a 333, Rowan County shooting a 339 and Fleming County rounding out the top five with a 347.

Following Hickerson’s 75, Adam Hargett carded an 80, Parker Sills a 91 and Chase Grannis with a 101.

The Royals also had three individuals play on Saturday, Ryan Skaggs with a 91, Grant Burkhart 109, Jaxen Crabtree 114, Joseph Hazlett 118 and Cole Owens with a 125.

Mason County will look to make it three wins in a row on Monday when they play in the Pendleton County Invitational at Pendleton Hills Golf Course.

TEAM SCORING

PLACE; SCHOOL; SCORE; (INDIVIDUALS)

1. Mason County — 302 (Jake Feldhaus 74, Trey Cracraft 74, Grant Owens 75, Quin Grooms 79, Noah Gardner 87)

2. Russell — 309 (Gunner Cassity 70, Brady Kilburn 76, Torin Kirk 80, Landon Scaggs 83, Kolten Kirk 83)

3. Johnson Central — 333 (Max Bingham 76, Kyle Bush 83, Jason Price 84, Tanner Castle 90, Bryce Ratliff 93)

4. Rowan County — 339 (Will Jones 74, Connor Christie 81, Calas Caskey 92, Rylan Bieghle 92, Blake Phillips 129)

5. Fleming County — 347 (Seth Hickerson 75, Adam Hargett 80, Parker Sills 91, Chase Grannis 101)

6. Pikeville — 377 (Cam Roberts 67, Mason Shearer 101, Grayson Jones 103, EB Walters 109)

7. West Carter — 406 (Nathan Webb 77, Braydon DeHart 96, Zack Bradley 111, Brady Boggs 122, Drew Bradley 125)

8. Ashland — 434 (Michael Pennington 97, Michael Blair 104, Ryder Phillips 105, Dylan Todd 128, Rilee Bohanon 132)

Individuals: Price Harris, East Carter — 77, Blake Cook, Boyd County — 80, Titus McGlone, East Carter — 81, Brandon Mays, Morgan County — 82, Brett Marcum, Montgomery County — 82, Bryant Stephens, Rose Hill Christian — 82, Isaac Brien, Montgomery County — 88, Ryan Skaggs, Mason County — 91, Logan Baker, Russell — 92, Brady Mason, Russell — 96, Carson Blevins, Russell — 98, Cade Hunt, Greenup County — 102, Grant Burkhart, Mason County — 109, Grayson Hampton Morgan County — 110, Jaxen Crabtree, Mason County — 114, Eli Estepp, East Carter — 117, Tristan Frederick, Morgan County — 117, Joseph Hazlett, Mason County — 118, Eli Harper, East Carter — 119, Aiden Rucker, East Carter — 120, Cole Owens, Mason County — 125, Caleb Perkins, Morgan County — 125, Drew Bradley, West Carter — 125, Avery Lother, Russell — 137 Jacob Owens, West Carter — 138

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

PAR 72

PLAYER; SCHOOL; SCORE

1. Cam Roberts, Pikeville — 67

2. Gunner Cassity, Russell — 70

*3. Will Jones, Rowan County — 74

3. Jake Feldhaus, Mason County — 74

3. Trey Cracraft, Mason County — 74

6. Seth Hickerson, Fleming County — 75

6. Grant Owens, Mason County — 75

8. Max Bingham, Johnson Central — 76

8. Brady Kilburn, Russell — 76

10. Price Harris, East Carter — 77

10. Nathan Webb, West Carter — 77

*won in playoff