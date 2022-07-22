SEC East

SCHOOL; (FPV) POINTS

Georgia (172) — 1,254

Kentucky (4) — 932

Tennessee (1) — 929

Florida — 712

South Carolina (3) — 662

Missouri — 383

Vanderbilt (1) — 196

SEC West

SCHOOL; (FPV) POINTS

Alabama (177) — 1,262

Texas A&M (3) — 968

Arkansas (1) — 844

Ole Miss — 675

LSU — 591

Mississippi State — 390

Auburn — 338

SEC championship

SCHOOL; POINTS

Alabama — 158

Georgia — 18

South Carolina — 3

Vanderbilt — 1

Texas A&M — 1