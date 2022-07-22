Mason County’s Grant Owens won medalist honors with a one-under 71 Friday at the Eagle Trace Invitational. Owens defeated Breathitt County’s Weston Miller on the first playoff hole to claim the victory. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

MOREHEAD — Entering the 2022 KHSAA golf season having won the last two regional titles, Mason County still has the target on their back despite losing three seniors.

The first test of the season proved they’re ready to take on the challenge as the team to beat in the 12th Region.

The Royals won the season opener at the Eagle Trace Invitational hosted by Rowan County by two strokes over Russell, Grant Owens taking home medalist honors with a one-under-par 71 and defeating Breathitt County’s Weston Miller in a playoff on the first playoff hole.

With nearly all of the teams in the 12th region at the Invitational, Friday was a good indicator of where the Royals stood…on top, but just barely as they edged Russell by two strokes in shooting a 304, the Red Devils the only real threat with a 306.

“Started off great and then had a lot of waiting on the back nine which kind of iced us a little bit. But they grinded it out. It was hard to score on the back nine, but most of the guys pretty much got pars on the last few holes and that’s finishing strong,” Royals coach Bryson Bennett said. “They could have let that score go to their head and have a mental breakdown but didn’t let that happen.”

Owens 71 led the way, looking to be the outright winner, but an agonizing wait with a field of 80 golfers finally had Miller’s scorecard turned in towards the end, the red 71 posted on the board.

The two would go to the 18th hole for the first playoff hole. Owens won the coin toss and striped his drive right down the center of the fairway, roughly 100 yards from the pin.

“Just glad I won the toss. I was really stressed out and sweating bullets on the tee box. But hit a good drive, wanted to hit to the middle of the green, hit it to the middle of the green and knew I had the advantage from there,” Owens said. “To stripe it dead center of the fairway I feel like I kind of put the pressure on him to execute a good shot and he mishit it a little bit and things just went my way.”

Miller’s tee shot went out-of-bounds, putting Owens in the driver’s seat as his second tee shot was within a few club lengths of Owens, but was lying there in three to Owens one. Owens approach went toward the back of the green, about 80-feet from the hole, still leaving himself with a little bit of work to do as Miller was within about 10-feet on his approach.

Owens lagged a putt down within a few feet, but Miller missed his bogey putt, leaving Owens a chance to two-putt and win the tournament from a short distance. He’d just miss the edge on his par putt, but tapped in for bogey to win the tournament.

“I just liked how I continued to execute shots regardless of what what happened. I didn’t really hit that many fairways, I just found a way to hit a lot of wedges and found a way to put it in the middle of green to scramble for pars,” Owens said.

Owens got hot on the back nine after a one-over 37 on the front. He started with two birdies on 10 and 11, but then followed it up with two bogeys to remain one-over. The 14th hole is what got him the top spot. He nailed a long eagle putt to get back in the negative, making par the rest of the way to stay in the red.

“That was a huge momentum swing for me. I had just three-putted on 13 and 14 I ended up making a 75-footer for eagle,” Owens said. “That was definitely the turnaround in my round and kind of kept me going to finish strong.”

Trey Cracraft finished with a 75 and tied for fifth for Mason County. He was on the outside looking in last season for the Royals top five, but showed on Friday his offseason work has him ready to be a key contributor this season.

Freshman Jake Feldhaus finished with a 76 and placed 10th individually. Feldhaus, along with Owens are the two returnees that played a major factor in last season’s results.

Noah Gardner finished with a 82, Quin Grooms an 86 to round out the Royals scoring on the day.

“Whenever you can get an in-region win that’s huge. We came in losing all of our seniors, but we’ve won region the last two years so I look at it as hey, we’ve won region the last few years so until somebody beats us, we’re the number one team in the region. But you got to prove that and feel we started that off strong this year,” Bennett said.

The Royals will now head to one of their biggest tournaments of the season on Saturday at Hidden Cove Golf Course for the East Carter Invitational, the home of the 12th Region tournament in mid to late September.

“As soon as I got named coach, I wanted to make sure that we got on the region course and be able to format it. I mean, you can go out as many practice rounds as you want, it’s not going to simulate an actual tournament. So as soon as I found out who was hosting it, that was the first tournament I got into,” Bennett said, who took over for Jordan Gilbert who coached the team for the majority of last season.

“It’s kind of wild. I wouldn’t ever have thought that I’d be here a year ago. So it’s kind of surreal to think about. I played in high school but never thought I was going to be a golf coach. Just kind of crazy how everything happens.”

Johnson Central finished third with a 322, Rowan County fourth with a 323 and Harrison County to round out the top five with a 328.

Fleming County finished seventh with a 359, led by Adam Hargett’s 80. Hargett was followed by Seth Hickerson with a 86, Parker Sills 87, Ben Gasperae 106 and Chase Grannis 108.

Russell’s Gunner Cassity finished third individually with an even-par 72, Montgomery County’s Brett Marcum fourth with a 73, five players tied with a 75, Feldhaus closing out the top 10 with a 76.

TEAM SCORING (Individuals in parentheses)

TEAM; SCORE; INDIVIDUALS

1. Mason County — 304 (Grant Owens 71, Trey Cracraft 75, Jake Feldhaus 76, Noah Gardner 82, Quin Grooms 86)

2. Russell — 306 (Gunner Cassity 72, Kolten Kirk 77, Brody Kilburn 78, Torin Kirk 79, Landon Scaggs DQ)

3. Johnson Central — 322 (Jason Price 75, Max Bingham 78, Kyle Bush 82, Bryce Ratliff 87, Tanner Castle 87)

4. Rowan County — 323 (Will Jones 75, Christian Parker 82, Conner Christie 83, Calen Caskey 83, Rylan Beighle 93)

5. Harrison County — 328 (Tristan Mitchell 75, David Korona 78, John Combs 83, DJ Wilson 92, Barton Chasteen 96)

6. Highlands — 339 (Nate Surrey 80, Hank Shick 83, Joel Craft 88, Oliver Golden 88, Nathan Kirst 110)

7. Fleming County — 359 (Adam Hargett 80, Seth Hickerson 86, Parker Sills 87, Ben Gasperae 106, Chase Grannis 108)

8. Breathitt County — 360 (Weston Miller 71, Luke Bellamy 75, Isaac Bellamy 101, Beau Price 104, John Thomas Price 113)

9. Montgomery County — 365 (Brett Marcum 73, Isaac Brien 88, Owen Letcher 98, Braylon Lambert 106, Chase Curtis 108)

10. Mercer County — 370 (Tanner Robinson 88, Regon Southworth 91, Levi Check 92, Will Armstrong 99)

11. Paintsville — 392 (Levi Ratliff 89, Ben Bruner 97, Briston Greene 98, Griffin Collins 108, Jase Kinner 124)

12. East Carter — 398 (Price Harris 77, Titus McGlone 89, Eli Harper 107, Aden Rucker 125, Levi Fields DQ)

13. Morgan County — 417 (Braydon Mays 91, Tristan Fredrick 104, Grayson Hampton 108, Caleb Perkins 114)

14. Ashland — 423 (Ryder Phillips 97, Michael Pennington 99, Michael Blair 112, Dylan Todd 115, Andrew McCain 124)

15. West Carter — 436 (Nathan Webb 77, Brayden DeHart 99, Zack Bradley 130, Drew Bradley 130, Brody Boggs 130)

Individuals: Zach Watterson, Lee County — 79, Cam Roberts, Pikeville — 79, J.D. Montgomery, Lawrence County — 92, Mason Shearer, Pikeville — 93, Luke Jarrell, Johnson Central — 94, Grayson Jones, Pikeville — 99, Jacob Owens, West Carter — 139

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10

PAR 72

1. Grant Owens, Mason County — 71*

2. Weston Miller, Breathitt County — 71

3. Gunner Cassity, Russell — 72

4. Brett Marcum, Montgomery County — 73

5. Trey Cracraft, Mason County — 75

5. Jason Price, Johnson Central — 75

5. Tristan Mitchell, Harrison County — 75

5. Will Jones, Rowan County — 75

5. Luke Bellamy, Breathitt County — 75

10. Jake Feldhaus, Mason County — 76

*won in playoff