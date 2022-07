Fleming little league All-Stars make STATEment If you see a lot of success on the baseball and softball diamond at Fleming County High School say around 2030, you could certainly look back and reference the summer of 2022.

Reds camp wraps up in Maysville The Cincinnati Reds baseball/softball camp wrapped up at Wald Park on Thursday. The campers will get to go to Great American Ballpark on Friday to tour the park, get on the field, throw in the bullpen and meet some Reds players. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Trump 2024 is too risky for Republicans Donald Trump is out there speaking and drawing fired-up crowds in places like Illinois.

MRMC releases annual community benefit report Meadowview Regional Medical Center published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year this week.

Throwback Thursday Dot Hellard and Peggy McHugh collect the trophies at Kenton Station Ladies Golf tourney. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lehman bringing campaign to Maysville Kentucky 4th Congressional District candidate Matt Lehman is launching what he said is a “Democracy Caravan” throughout the district to listen to constituents and share his plans.

Head of the class Dr. Jay Morgan, president of Morehead State University, spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Shelter Dogs of the Week Your new best friend could be waiting to meet you at your local animal shelter right now and hoping you’ll give him or her a chance to win you over.