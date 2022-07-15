YEAR; WINNER

1993 — Larry Slone

1994 — Robert Walton

1995 — Andy Plummer

1996 — Harold Wallace

1997 — Mark Moore

1998 — Mark Moore

1999 — Deron Feldhaus

2000 — Deron Feldhaus

2001 — Harold Wallace

2002 — Greg Weddington

2003 — Steve Conley

2004 — Eric Frischette

2005 — Harold Wallace

2006 — Bill O’Mara

2007 — Shawn Armstrong

2008 — Shawn Armstrong

2009 — Deron Feldhaus

2010 — Matt Malott

2011 — Matthew Grayson

2012 — Deron Feldhaus

2013 — Matt Malott

2014 — Mark Moore

2015 — Eric Schumacher

2016 — Dagan Abdon

2017 — Troy Grooms

2018 — Bobby Kearney

2019 — Corey Richmond

2020 — Craig Horton

2021 — Corey Richmond