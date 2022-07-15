Royals aim to be road dogs once again Life on the road wasn’t all bad for the Mason County football team in 2021.

County makes move on solar ordinance Mason County Commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance governing the placement and operation of solar energy systems within the county.

Controlling bagworms and tent caterpillars Have you ever been surprised by large bare patches of dead foliage on your evergreens? If you look closely you might see pendants of dead foliage hanging from the dead twigs. Wait, they’re MOVING! You have a bagworm invasion!

THE AMISH COOK For young children, a long-awaited event ‘never comes’. But it did, and it happened.

Spotting and preventing poison hemlock County extension offices around the state have fielded many phone calls this spring and summer from homeowners and gardeners concerned about poison hemlock. The concern seems to be justified but only if the poison hemlock is ingested by humans or livestock.

Mason County District Court July 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Keeping safe this summer School’s out and that means one thing: summer is officially here! As the days grow longer and brighter, many of us will be taking full advantage of summer, whether its enjoying backyard barbeques, lazy days by the pool or even the occasional fireworks display. No matter how you choose to enjoy your summer, it’s important to stay alert and protect yourself and your family from potential threats to your health and safety.