Jordan Gilbert was really enjoying his new role as the head coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball team.

He felt he had things going in the right direction, girls were showing a lot of effort, no attitude issues and had some impressive wins over the summer.

But then came a phone call.

And family came calling.

Gilbert resigned as the head coach recently, accepting a position at Green County to be the new boys’ basketball coach, a little more than two months removed from being named the head coach of the Lady Royals.

“It’s an opportunity to go down there and focus on changing a program like I wanted to do here in Maysville. God’s plan just guided us here in a new direction,” Gilbert said. “I had no intentions on leaving, but it’s an opportunity to be an hour away from my wife’s family and three hours from my mom and dad in north Alabama. My family is going to be in my obituary, not every player, not every program I’ve been a part of.”

Then came the tough part. Telling the girls of his decision.

“I felt bad the way it played out. I had so much fun with the girls this summer and in the two months I had them I felt we got so much better,” Gilbert said. “I was impressed with how mature they were about the situation and they were extremely understanding. They get what’s best for family always isn’t the best for everybody. That was the hardest part was to tell them. Girls basketball is fun. Those girls deserve the best, no attitude issues, no effort issues and made the best of the situation. Beat a Montgomery County team this summer that beat them by 28 at the end of the season. It made things really difficult.”

Gilbert will take over a Green County program that went 14-13 in 2021-22 with a first round exit in the 18th District Tournament to Hart County. He’ll inherit a promising roster that had just one senior on the team and features a lot of youth with 12 of the 14 players that were sophomores or younger.

Green County plays in the 5th Region and is one of the larger All “A” schools in the state.

“The goal is to win an All “A” right away and feel like I have a young group that has been together the last few years and expects to win. Some of my strenghts I feel as a coach is gameplanning and putting kids in position to win. It’s a talented roster that has a little bit of everything,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert was named the new Lady Royals head coach on May 6 and now just a little over two months later the program will be on the search again for a new head coach, their third in 14 months after Brad Cox resigned in May of 2021.

Kevin Bundy was hired a month later in June of 2021, guided the Lady Royals to a 18-10 record and a region semifinal apperance to go with their eighth straight district title, but retired after the season.

Gilbert was then named the new coach in May before taking the position at Green County last week.

The next coach of the Lady Royals will take over a program that returns two starters and several key reserves, having graduated four seniors, three of them primarily in a starting role.

They’ll need to replace the 3-point shooting of Hannah Adkins and rebounding from Nariyah Harrison, Adkins leading the team in scoring last season thanks to 61 3-pointers made, Harrison pulling down a team high 7.3 rebounds per game. Allison Gibbs was also a starter in a guard role, Taliyah Clayborn coming off the bench as well, four seniors that have graduated.

Macey Littleton and Avery Sims return from the starting lineup along with Sarah Payne, Sedaya Thomas and Laci Burns playing big minutes off the bench. From there is a promising set of younger players that will definitely get their chance for the upcoming years.

They’ll be expected to repeat in the 39th District once again for the ninth straight season, but Bracken County is knocking at the door and Augusta and St. Patrick figure to have competitive teams as well.