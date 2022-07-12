Mason County has named Paula Buser as the next coach of the girls’ basketball program.

Buser is no stranger to the Lady Royals and the program. She is a Mason County alum and coached the Lady Royals for eight seasons from 2000-08, winning six district titles and making the 10th Region final in 2005, ‘07 and ‘08. She posted a 153-93 record during that eight-year tenure and was inducted into the 10th Region Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Coach Buser brings much experience and loyalty to the Lady Royals basketball program,” the Mason County Athletics Twitter page released in a statement on Tuesday.

Buser will be the third coach in the last 14 months after Brad Cox resigned in May 2021.

Kevin Bundy was named the coach a month later, guiding the Lady Royals to a 18-10 record in 2021-22, an eighth straight 39th District title and a regional semifinal appearance before retiring after the season.

Jordan Gilbert was then named the head coach in May after being an assistant for the boys’ program the last four years, but recently resigned to be closer to family accepting the Green County boys’ basketball head coaching job.

An official introduction for Buser is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

More to come from that.