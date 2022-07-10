Time for preparations to begin.

Some sports get a week before season begins, others get a month.

But fall sports are here.

The KHSAA mandatory dead period ended on Sunday and the first official football practice was allowed to take place. While most teams won’t get started until Monday, it allows teams across the Commonwealth 40 days to prepare for the first game of the season August 19.

The first two weeks are helmets only for football. Come July 22, shoulder pads are allowed and then teams are allowed to go full gear August 1. Each team is allowed two scrimmages in some capacity before the first game of the season.

Golf is the first sport to begin the regular season. Official practice is allowed to begin July 15 with first tournaments for the season taking place July 22.

July 15 isn’t the only first “official” day for golf…volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country are also allowed to have their first official practices.

During the Dead Period, basically anything to do with school sports is prohibited, including the use of school facilities, team uniforms, team equipment or team transportation. School funds may not be expended in support of athletic teams in any KHSAA sanctioned sport during the period and coaches must refrain from communicating with players.

The first official games/meets allowed for the major fall sports are as follows:

Golf — July 22

Soccer — August 8

Volleyball, Field Hockey, Cross Country — August 15

Football — August 19

As for the postseason to give an even further look ahead:

Golf — September 19 (Region tournaments begin), September 26 (Girls state tourney first round, October 3 (Boys state tourney first round)

Soccer — October 3 (district tournaments), October 10 (region tournaments), October 17 (state tourney begins)

Field Hockey — October 15

Volleyball — October 17 (district tournaments begin), October 24 (region tournaments begin), October 31 (state tourney begins)

Cross Country — October 21 (region meets begin), October 28 (state meet)

Football — November 3 (first week of playoffs), December 2 (state title games begin)