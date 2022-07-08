Spots still remain for the Cincinnati Reds baseball/softball camp coming to Maysville July 18-22 at Wald Park.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 6-14 and will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Friday the camp headed to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. The camp will send charter buses to pick campers up and take them back. The GABP visit includes the full experience of the tour of the dugouts, weight room, throwing a few pitches in the bullpen, ground balls on the warning track and concludes with a Reds player talking to campers.

The camp includes:

— 30 hours of pro-grade instruction

— A full MLB quality Reds uniform

— Four tickets to a select Reds game

— VIP trip to Great American Ball Park

— Meet a current Reds player

The price for the camp is $395. The last day to sign up is July 15.

This is the 11th season for Reds baseball/softball camp and the first year it will be coming to Maysville.

Check out reds.com/camps for more details and to register.