With birdies flying all over the place and down five strokes with just nine holes to play, that’s basically an insurmountable deficit at Kenton Station Golf Course.

But Tyler Lippert did the unthinkable.

The Mason County and Eastern Kentucky grad pulled off the comeback on Sunday at the 55th Firecracker golf tournament, winning the tournament with a score of 17-under-par.

Lippert fired a 27 on the back nine to pull off the stunning comeback.

“Coming back from that deficit at Kenton Station is unheard of. It’s a birdie course,” Lippert said. “Hitting the turn on Sunday, my entire goal was to get into the top three somehow. I chipped in for birdie on 10 then the hole just started getting in the way of the ball.”

Lippert started the day on Sunday trailing the trio of Jackson Frame, Nate Kearns and Metzger by a stroke after Saturday’s seven-under 63. He had a 29 on the front nine Saturday, but left some opportunities out there to close with the 63.

His day on Sunday wasn’t the most ideal start after five holes, a double bogey on the par three, fifth hole making things look bleak.

After Kearns made the turn with a six-under 29, Lippert’s deficit looked to be too much, down five with nine to play.

But after a bathroom break, Lippert had heard some words of encouragement in the clubhouse.

“I overheard someone said I’ll never get one, didn’t think they had it in me. Then you doubt yourself and to close like that was insane,” Lippert said.

The birdie run on the back nine started on No. 10. Then birds on 11 and 12. Three strokes gained just like that after Kearns had made three straight pars.

After a par on No. 13, it was go time.

Birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie and suddenly a three-shot lead, the 13-member championship flight unable to keep up with him.

“The birdie on 14 was a big one. That one pulled me even, caught up five shots in five holes. That was also the hole I made double bogey on in the front nine,” Lippert said, who went two-under on Par 3’s on the day despite a double bogey mixed in there, compiling birdie on every other par 3 on Sunday.

He’d par No. 18, but by that time the tourney was his, Metzger with a birdie to get within two and claim second place at 15-under. Kearns finished third at 14-under.

It was Lippert’s first ever Firecracker tournament victory, he also won the Commonwealth Cup in its first year of existence three years ago at Laurel Oaks.

“It’s a big relief. I hadn’t won an individual tournament since 2019 at Cynthiana Country Club. The Firecracker is a tournament I grew up watching my dad play in. It’s one of the two ones that I’ve wanted to win in Maysville since I was a little kid,” Lippert said.

The other is the Laurel Oaks Classic, something he’ll have a shot to do next week when that tournament kicks off on July 16.

Other flight winners on Sunday were Rick Harmon in the first flight, Jesse McHugh in the second flight, Matt Hundemer in the third flight, Denver Shoemaker in the fourth flight and David Francis in the fifth flight.

A total of 100 golfers participated over the weekend.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT SCOREBOARD

Kenton Station Golf Course

Par 70

Tyler Lippert — 63-60 — 123 (-17)

Brett Metzger — 62-63 — 125 (-15)

Nate Kearns — 62-64 — 126 (-14)

Jackson Frame — 62-66 — 128 (-12)

Mark Moore — 64-65 — 129 (-11)

Shawn Armstrong — 64-65 — 129 (-11)

Mason Butler — 66-66 — 132 (-8)

Deron Feldhaus — 63-70 — 133 (-7)

Logan Shepherd — 65-70 — 135 (-5)

Zach Creswell — 66-70 — 136 (-4)

B.J. Knox — 65-73 — 138 (-2)

Josh Goddard — 66-75 — 141 (+1)

Hal Holleran — 67-77 — 144 (+4)

Taylor Hyatt — 67-WD — WD