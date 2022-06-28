The 2022 Ladies Dirtbowl will be July 16 and is a 3-on-3, Co-Ed tournament this year.

The tournament will be held at the downtown Maysville gym and starts at 9 a.m.

With not enough feedback for female teams entering, organizer De’Sarae Chambers Perry decided making the tournament Co-Ed would be the best option.

“I heard from two teams from the original Ladies Dirtbowl event and decided to switch it up to keep the event alive. I just want to bring a fun event that females have a chance to participate in, because there is nothing out there for us locally,” Perry said.

Anyone in eighth grade on up is allowed to participate and the gameplay will be halfcourt, up to 16 teams will be accepted

Music, vendors, informative stations, games, food and drinks, fun games and prizes will all be included.

It’s $50 to register and a $25 deposit is due by July 11.

As far as team structure, two females must be on the court at all times.

For more information or to register, text De’Sarae Chambers Perry at 606-375-5604.