Logan Liles has made a name for himself around the area with his play on the course in high school. Now that he’s graduated, he’s continuing to do so.

The recent Lewis County graduate won the 87th Chippeways match play tournament at Maysville Country Club on Sunday, defeating Tyler Nickol 2 & 1 in the championship match.

“It was fun. It’s just a different type tournament. There’s not too many match play tournaments around here. I was glad this was a free date on my schedule that I got to play. I met a lot of new people, made some new friends. It was nice,” Liles said.

Liles, heading to Morehead State in the fall to continue his academic and athletic career on the golf course, along with Nickol, a soon to be junior at Kentucky Wesleyan College, didn’t leave much on the course.

They brought the sticks out for the final spectacle.

No one led by more than two holes the entire match, Liles jumping out to a two hole lead a couple holes in. Nickol’s putter got hot, eventually taking a one up lead after eight holes of play.

“I’m happy with my performance. I mean, everybody here has played here a lot. I’m just coming in here playing it for my first couple times and made it to the championship,” Nickol said. “I want to do it again. You can already sign my name up.”

The two would continue to throw shot after shot at one another, no further evidenced than the Par 5, No. 12.

After Liles put one on the front of the green to set himself up for eagle, Nickol just missed the rare albatross, putting his second shot inches from the cup.

“What a great hole,” Nickol said. “He had like 170 in and I had about 125, he put it on the green and knew I had to hit a shot. I put it within two inches, almost holed out for a double eagle. I can’t be mad, we tied on an eagle. It was a really good match, he’s a great player and is going to do really well at Morehead.”

But Liles wasn’t fazed, sinking his eagle putt, Nickol’s a gimme as the two remained all square through 12.

“I never thought I’d have to make eagle to tie that hole,” Liles said.

Liles would win two of the next three holes that included an up and down save on 14 to halve the hole, taking the Par 3, 15th for a two shot lead with just three to play.

“Just keeping the momentum balanced. I felt like it was kind of on my side after 12 because he was on that super high after hitting it that close and having that tap in for eagle. I feel like making my eagle kind of pulled him back down a little bit and then he just didn’t hit the best shots,” Liles said. “It was just back and forth all day until coming off 15. After I went two up I kind of felt like it made it a lot easier to try and finish it out.”

Nickol wasn’t done yet. Two down after a bogey on the Par 3, 15th, he’d sink about a 15-footer on 16 for birdie and get back within one of Liles with two to play.

Both hit their tee shots with similar distance on 17, Nickol with a better lie in the fairway, Liles just in the right rough. Both put themselves on in two in the Par 5, but Liles happened to be just six-feet away, Nickol still with about 25-feet to try and extend the match. Nickol’s putt rolled past about four feet, Liles just missing a shot at the championship an inch left. But Nickol’s birdie putt was unsuccessful, Liles claiming his first ever Chippeways in his first attempt.

Liles claimed yet another title at Maysville Country Club, he had claimed two Mason County Invitational Tournament medalist spots in high school tournament play in a long list of accomplishments as a high school golfer that included three Region Player of the Year awards and first team All-State in 2021.

“This is a big one. This is a big tournament that I was glad I was able to be in,” Liles said. “Being able to kind of be known in the community as a pretty good golfer to be invited to be out to play in this tournament is pretty cool and to win it is pretty sweet.”

Liles defeated soon to be Morehead State teammate Jon Kosier 2 & 1 in the first round, knocked off defending champ Corey Richmond 2 & 1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals, a match Liles knew coming in was eventually going to happen at some point if he wanted to win it.

“I knew that that could be good or bad. If I get it out of the way in a second round, I don’t have to worry to face him in the finals if I make it there. But I could go out early and not make it there,” Liles said. “It was tough, was a really good match. I didn’t strike the ball particularly well, but I got up and down from a lot of places around the course last few days.”

He then defeated Jake O’Mara 2 & 1 on Sunday morning in the semifinals before knocking off Nickol in Sunday’s championship.

“Another one with a lot of ups and downs. I didn’t strike the ball particularly well, but I putted it pretty well and I got a lot of chipping practice and it paid off so I was able to get up and down. Made a lot of pars like that and just had some good timely holes to be able to go up,” Liles said.

The Chippeways featured six flights and a senior flight as over 100 golfers participated.

“Phenomenal golf. What a championship match. Calling it on the radio I had all these one-liners ready for when they were in the rough or hazard and neither one of them were there,” MCC pro shop owner Teron Bay said. “Everybody came together, had a good time, enjoyed the weekend and played some good golf. We saw a lot of really good golf this weekend. Thought 212 at the clubhouse did a good job with the food, my guys can’t say enough about them and Joe Kaczmarek and his crew got the course in great shape and kept it in great shape.”

Other flight winners were Travis Rogers defeating Bryan Walton in the first flight, Logan Brown knocking off Pat Latham in the second flight, Carl Pawsat defeating Mark Fletcher in the third flight, Gabe Grutza defeating Jim Thornhill in the fourth flight and Dan Thompson defeating Alan Harrison in the fifth flight.

Randy Anderson won the seniors flight as they played a 36-hole tournament with handicaps.